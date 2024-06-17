Schumer pushes for bump stock ban after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will bring a law to ban bump stocks to the Senate floor this week after the Supreme Court ruled to reverse a ban on the item by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) under former President Donald Trump.

At a press conference on Sunday, Schumer said, "The Senate can help restore this public safety rule, and next week, it will try. As majority leader, I have the ability to allow a unanimous consent vote, and we’ll see just what Republican MAGAs do: Will they allow it to go forward, or will they cower to MAGA and hurt the American people?" according to a clip shared by CBS News.

Schumer's office did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the timeline for a vote this week.

After the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 last week to strike down the ATF rule, the Democratic leader said, "Senate Democrats are ready to pass legislation to ban bump stocks," adding that in order to do so "we will need votes from Senate Republicans."

It's unlikely that the bill to codify the invalidated bump stock ban will be brought to the floor for a vote if sought by unanimous consent, wherein any senator can object.

"The far-right Supreme Court continues their unprecedented assault on public safety by reversing the commonsense guidance issued in 2018 by the ATF," Schumer said in a statement after the ruling. "Bump stocks have played a devastating role in many of the horrific mass shootings in our country, but sadly it’s no surprise to see the Supreme Court roll back this necessary public safety rule as they push their out of touch extreme agenda. They’re even further to the right of Donald Trump."

The rule banning bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that allow a weapon to fire in more rapid succession, was put in place during the Trump administration after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that saw 60 people killed and 500 wounded.

Following the decision, Trump's campaign said the court's ruling should be respected.

"President Trump has been and always will be a fierce defender of Americans' Second Amendment rights and he is proud to be endorsed by the NRA. During a time when our border is open to terrorists and criminals, and migrant crime is on the rise, the right to keep and bear arms has never been more critical, and Joe Biden wants to take that right away from law-abiding Americans. President Trump won't let that happen," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.