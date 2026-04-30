Wyoming official faces backlash after posting 'hang bad judges' comment on abortion ruling

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A Wyoming city councilman is facing backlash after posting a comment suggesting the state should "hang bad judges" in response to a court ruling on abortion, later insisting the remark was "not a threat."

State Rep. Mike Yin, a Democrat, shared a post from Wyoming Public Radio & Media on Facebook regarding a Natrona County judge temporarily blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban, allowing abortions to resume while the law faces ongoing legal challenges.

"The legislature should obey the Constitution and the freedom to make your own healthcare choices. Instead we keep making it harder to keep doctors in Wyoming and kids in this state," Yin wrote in the post. "The only way that changes is at the ballot box."

Troy Bray, a city councilman in Powell, Wyoming, commented on the post about a judge blocking the state’s so-called "heartbeat" abortion law.

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"In order for Wyoming to find justice, we will have to hang bad judges," Bray wrote.

The comment quickly drew criticism from other users, some of whom described the remark as dangerous and inappropriate given the role of elected officials.

Bray later addressed the backlash in a lengthy Facebook post, saying his comment was "a statement of my beliefs, NOT a threat," and not intended as a call for others to act.

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"That is a statement of my beliefs, NOT a threat, as some have characterized it, nor is it a call for others to act," Bray wrote.

Bray added that he is working to address what he sees as systemic issues "by any means necessary," a phrase that has drawn additional scrutiny, though he said he intends to pursue peaceful solutions.

"I will exhaust every peaceful means I can find," he wrote.

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He also argued that Wyoming’s judicial system is "broken" and accused judges of overstepping their authority, writing that courts are often the "last place you will ever find justice."

Bray expanded on that point in his follow-up post, arguing the legal system is often inaccessible to ordinary people.

"Lawyers file frivolous lawsuits intended to use the system as a punishment, financially draining their adversaries with a process that is formatted to require a specialist lawyer just to participate," he wrote. "Show up without a lawyer, and you aren't even allowed to present an argument. Justice is denied to anybody who doesn't pay for it."

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He also pointed to historical and international examples of public unrest, arguing that people will "fight" for justice when they believe it is being denied.

The comment came as legal battles over Wyoming’s abortion laws continue to play out in court.

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Bray, who serves on the Powell City Council, is one of several local officials who have weighed in publicly on the issue, which has drawn strong reactions from both supporters and opponents of abortion restrictions.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bray for additional comment but did not immediately receive a response.