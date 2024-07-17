WWII veteran receives standing ovation, 'USA' chants after moving speech

Decorated WWII and D-Day veteran Sgt. William Pekrul, 98, received a standing ovation and loud cheers following his emotional RNC speech on night three of the RNC, which was themed, "Make America Strong Once Again," as he recalled poignant war experiences and enduring patriotism.

"It hurts my heart to see what our current president and vice president have done to the country I love so well," Pekrul said of President Biden. "As we [get] pushed around by China, terrorists run wild in the Middle East, and they let our own southern border get overrun."

Pekrul called "America the greatest nation in the history of the world" and said that when he came back from war in Europe, he "kissed the ground" and thanked God for his return.

RNC delegates gave Pekrul a standing ovation and chanted, "USA," while former President Trump, who has been in attendance each night of the convention since Monday, smiled and applauded.

The veteran recounted some of the horrors of WWII and said he would never forget the horrors he saw when battling the Nazis.

"I will never forget and witness the horror of the Nazi war camps and the Battle of the Bulge," Pekrul recalled. "My friends and I fought to stop the Nazis, the last major push in the Western Front."

"We worked, and we gave thanks to Almighty God for deliverance from evil," he continued. "But not many of us came home. I still miss a lot of my friends on that beach."

Pekrul earned two Bronze Stars and a Silver Star for his WWII service. Locally recognized, he was Grand Marshal of Milwaukee's Veterans Day Parade in 2019.

During his RNC speech, Pekrul threw in his strong support for Trump, saying that with "President Trump back as commander in chief, I would go back to re-enlist today."

"And I would storm whatever beach my country needs me to," Pekrul concluded. "God bless you, God bless our home and the United States of America."

The tone of night three of the RNC subtly shifted to one of somberness, as family members of the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan spoke about their loved ones.

Most of the audience remained standing on their feet as the Gold Star families made their remarks.

At the end of their statements, the names of each service member who died were read to the audience, with those in attendance shouting the names back in return.

Other notable speakers who packed a punch and added to the unifying energy behind Trump – who will speak on Thursday night and formally accept the Republican Party's nomination for president – included Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter, Kai Trump, VP nominee J.D. Vance, among others.

A group of University of North Carolina (UNC) fraternity brothers who protected an American flag from anti-Israel agitators during a campus demonstration earlier this year also received a warm welcome as they each held their own flags.

Thursday night at the RNC will continue with the theme "Make America Great Once Again."

