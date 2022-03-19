Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Women's advocacy groups silent on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' domination at NCAA championships

Controversy continues to build around biological male athlete Lia Thomas

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
WATCH: Radical feminists protesting Lia Thomas say they are politically homeless Video

WATCH: Radical feminists protesting Lia Thomas say they are politically homeless

As controversy continues to build around biological male collegiate athlete Lia Thomas' domination at the NCAA women's swimming competition last week, prominent women's groups have been largely silent.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Women's Sports Foundation, Black Women in Sport Foundation, the National Organization for Women, Champion Women and other advocacy groups for their opinions on the transgender athlete's recent domination in races against biological females.

None of the organizations responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

LIA THOMAS TIES FOR FIFTH IN 200 FREESTYLE, IS IGNORED BY COMPETITORS AS SHE EXITS POOL

Women's advocacy groups are stuck in a high-pressure situation as they are forced to reckon support for women in sports with their stated support for transgender women.

On its website, the Women's Sports Foundation outlines its position on transgender athletes saying: "The Women’s Sports Foundation supports the right of all athletes, including transgender athletes, to participate in athletic competition that is fair, equitable and respectful to all." However, the group didn't respond to an inquiry on Thomas' case when questioned by Fox News Digital.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas smiles on the podium after winning the 500 freestyle during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on Feb. 17, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas smiles on the podium after winning the 500 freestyle during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on Feb. 17, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Critics argue that Thomas should not be allowed to compete against women because of the physical advantages they say biological males have over female swimmers.

On the other hand, supporters say Thomas should be able to compete because the athlete is transitioning and identifies as a woman. They also point to the fact that the NCAA has allowed Thomas to compete.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde pose for a photo at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship on March 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Transgender woman Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde pose for a photo at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship on March 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"We’re watching the death of women’s sports right before our eyes in the name of some misplaced sense of equity," Gina Ciarcia, a mother of five who is running for Congress in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital.

"Female athletes are watching their hard work and lifelong dreams being ripped away by biological males who aren’t talented enough to be competitive in male sports," she continued.

In addition, a group of women who protested outside the women's NCAA swimming championships last week told Fox News Digital they have "walked away" from the Democratic Party and believe many others have, as well. 

Lia Thomas notched a winning time of 4:34.06. 

Lia Thomas notched a winning time of 4:34.06.  (Penn Athletics)

"I was historically liberal. I would say I'm politically homeless now because I don't think the Democrats care about women and girls," one activist with the group Save Women’s Sports told Fox News Digital. 

The women’s advocacy group doesn't agree with Democrats' push to include biological males in women's activities and stationed outside Georgia Tech’s athletic center to protest Thomas competing in the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships last week. 

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil, Teny Sahakian and Matt Wall contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

