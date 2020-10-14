Read the list of witnesses who will testify at the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have released the names of witnesses who will testify on the fourth day of hearings for the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Stacy Staggs

Stacy Staggs is a mother 7-year-old twins who each have pre-existing conditions because of their premature birth and rely on protections from the Affordable Care Act. Staggs works with Little Lobbyists, a family-led non-profit that advocates for children’s right to health care. She is expected to discuss the “devastating effects” overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would have on her family.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti

Dr. Farhan Bhatti is a family physician and CEO of the non-profit clinic, Care Free Medical. He is expected to discuss the harm overturning the ACA would have on his patients.

Crystal Good

Crystal Good, of Charleston, W.V., who fought for her right to have an abortion when she was 16 years old, is expected to speak about “the importance of reproductive rights and justice.”

FEINSTEIN: BARRETT HEARING WITNESS WILL INCLUDE WOMAN WHO 'FOUGHT' FOR 'RIGHT TO OBTAIN AN ABORTION AT AGE 16'

Kristen Clarke

Kristen Clarke is the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She is expected to speak about voting rights and other civil rights protected by the Constitution and federal law.

Randal D. Noel and Pamela Roberts

Randall D. Noel of the Memphis, Tenn.-based Butler Snow, LLP and Pamela Roberts of the Columbia, S.C.-based Bowman and Brooke LLP represent the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. Noel wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week that the American Bar Association, the largest lawyers’ group in the U.S., rated Barrett as “well qualified.”

JANE LYNCH MOCKS SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM FOR ASIDE ABOUT CAMPAIGN FINANCING DURING AMY CONEY BARRETT HEARING

Thomas Griffith

The Honorable Thomas Griffith is a retired judge who sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit until September. Griffith is widely expected to speak on the role of Article III courts, which much of his academic work has focused on off the bench.

Professor Saikrishna Prakash

Saikrishna Prakash is a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law where he focuses on the separation of powers and executive power. A supporter of Barrett’s nomination, Prakash is a former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas as well as Barrett’s former boss on the D.C. Circuit, Judge Laurence Silberman.

Amanda Rauh-Bieri

Amanda Rauh-Bieri was one of Barrett’s first law clerks on the Seventh Circuit and now an associate at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone. Rauh-Bieri previously told the National Law Journal that Barrett was “a person who cares quite a bit about different backgrounds and perspectives. I would expect that that is something that’s important to her.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Laura Wolk

Laura Wolk was a clerk for Justice Thomas and student of Barrett when was a law professor at Notre Dame Law School. At a Heritage Foundation panel earlier this month, Wolk said Barrett “had one unspoken rule in her class … that rule was you better come to class prepared and you better have good reasons to believe in the arguments you are making. She did not tolerate soft ideas and she did not tolerate sloppy reasoning.”