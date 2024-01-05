Winning For Women PAC endorses IDF veteran and GOP candidate Mazi Pilip to replace Santos

EXCLUSIVE: Women For Winning PAC endorsed the Israeli Defense Forces veteran who is running as a Republican to fill Rep. George Santos’ seat in New York’s 3rd Congressional District special election, and will make a six-figure investment in her campaign, Fox News Digital has learned.

Mazi Melese Pilip, an Ethiopian Jew, immigrant to Israel and the United States, and mother of seven, is campaigning ahead of a Feb. 13 special election against former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Fox News Digital has learned that Winning For Women PAC will max out to Pilip’s campaign and commit to raising hard dollars from its network of supporters. In addition, Winning For Women Action Fund will make the six-figure investment in digital ads, texting and direct mail urging voters to support Pilip.

"Mazi understands the American Dream because she’s lived it," Winning For Women Action Fund executive director Danielle Barrow told Fox News Digital. "She has dedicated her life to fighting for her community, while career politician Tom Suozzi has spent his entire life fighting for himself."

Barrow added: "With Democrats already spending heavily to spread lies about Mazi, we are stepping up to help set the record straight and send an accomplished leader to Washington to represent this battleground district."

Pilip told Fox News Digital that she is "thrilled" to have the support of Winning For Women – especially due to its "strong track record of backing conservative women leaders."

"New Yorkers have experienced firsthand what failed liberal policies have done to our state, and the 3rd District needs someone who will work to secure our border, lower our taxes, and fund our law enforcement," Pilip said.

WFW PAC bases its endorsements on a number of metrics, including leadership experience; significant fundraising numbers proportionate to the candidate’s district; an established campaign team; and a "competitive but viable path to success through the primary and/or general elections."

The Winning For Women entities provided women candidates with resources during the 2022 midterm election cycle. Through its SuperPAC, 501(c)(4) and connected PAC, and additional hard dollar efforts, WFW raised over $17 million to support "right-of-center women."

WFW, during the last cycle, also conducted targeted issue advocacy campaigns, briefings with partner organizations, DC and in-district press events, and mentorship programs.

WFW’s political arm hosted national fundraisers that raised nearly $4 million in hard dollars, with WFW Action Fund spending more than $8 million in independent campaigns to "advance women through contested races."

The special election in New York's 3rd District comes after Santos was expelled from Congress in early December over charges relating to defrauding campaign contributors and more.