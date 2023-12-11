Expand / Collapse search
Disgraced Congressman George Santos in discussions with prosecutors for possible plea deal

Santos was expelled from Congress in early December over charges relating to defrauding campaign contributors and more

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos of New York, who was expelled from Congress earlier this month, is in talks with U.S. prosecutors to reach a plea deal over corruption charges.

Santos was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 1 because of charges he faces related to allegations of defrauding campaign contributors and, according to a House Ethics Committee Report, using campaign funds to purchase luxury items and spa treatments.

"The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which brought the charges, wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island.

SANTOS VOWS TO FILE ETHICS COMPLAINTS AGAINST MULTIPLE LAWMAKERS HOURS AFTER EXPULSION FROM HOUSE

Reuters reported that Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, said prosecutors consulted him on the letter, which he agreed to the language. He declined to comment further on the matter.

Santos has not been convicted of a crime, but he has been indicted on 23 counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records, credit card fraud and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The 311 to 114 vote was strongly bipartisan, although slightly more Republicans voted to keep Santos than to oust him. 

RAMASWAMY CALLS GEORGE SANTOS ‘INSANE AND PATHOLOGICAL LIAR,’ BUT SAYS EXPELLING HIM FROM CONGRESS WAS ‘WRONG’

A Sept. 9, 2024 trial date has been set, though prosecutors have asked the judge to move the trial to May or June of the same year.

With Santos out of Congress, a special election to fill his seat to represent New York has been set for Feb. 13, 2024.

So far, Democrats have nominated former Congressman Tom Suozzi, while Republicans have not yet announced a nominee.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

