William Barr, nominee for attorney general, testifies before Senate committee -- live blog

By Kathleen Joyce, Shelley Ng | Fox News
The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of William Barr for the position of attorney general on Tuesday.

Barr is expected to face questions on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and immigration policy, among others.

Matthew Whitaker was named acting attorney general after Jeff Sessions resigned from the post in 2018. Barr previously served as attorney general under late President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

