Lindsey Graham elected Senate Judiciary Committee chairman

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was elected Wednesday to serve as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

The role was previously held by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who announced in November that he would be stepping down.

“I’m honored to be selected as chairman of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham said in a news release. “I will do my best to continue down the path charted by Senator Grassley of having a fair and vibrant committee process.”

He said that “the confirmation of conservative judges will be one of my top priorities as chairman.”

Graham said he looked forward to collaborating with fellow lawmakers, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., “to make this new Congress successful.”

Feinstein is the ranking member on the committee, according to its website.

Earlier Wednesday, Graham revealed that under his leadership, the committee plans to probe allegations of government surveillance abuse amid ongoing concerns over FBI and Justice Department efforts to surveil Trump campaign advisers during the 2016 race.

