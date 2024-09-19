'Willful coverup': Democrat in key House race hit with ethics complaint that could derail campaign

FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic House candidate in one of the most closely watched races in the country was the subject of an ethics complaint alleging that she had failed to act on allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a man working with her campaign.

Fox News Digital obtained a complaint filed with the state's Legislative Equality Office against Janelle Bynum, running for Congress in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, alleging that Bynum had failed to be a mandatory reporter of allegations against a man working for the PAC that staffed her State Representative campaign in 2022.

The complaint also alleged that when confronted about the alleged actions, Bynum was dismissive and even threatened the individual who had reached out to her.

"During the 2024 primary election, I was contacted by an informant with information about Rep. Bynum and her willful coverup of a sexual assault of a minor volunteer who worked for her during the 2022 cycle," the complaint reads.

The complainant claims to have "personally spoken" with two former staff members who alleged that they had reported inappropriate sexual behavior by a field organizer "directly" to Bynum, along with two others associated with the campaign, "only for nothing to be done."

"For me, the primary issue here is that all Legislators are mandatory reporters," the complaint says. "Bynum received credible information regarding one of her campaign staff sexually harassing and assaulting young volunteers, and not only did she not report it, but she also threatened to report the person who blew the whistle. . . ."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Bynum campaign spokesperson said, "This attempt to smear Rep. Bynum is not based in reality. As a mom of two young women and a legislator who has spent her career advocating for others, Rep. Bynum takes this subject personally — which is why she flagged these accusations directly to the accuser's employer, Future PAC, as soon as she was made aware of them after the 2022 election."

"It's also why she's openly aided the Legislative Equity Office’s investigation into the matter. Rep. Bynum expected Future PAC to deal with these accusations fairly and swiftly and to ensure their employees’ well-being and safety. If Future PAC did anything less, that is unacceptable."

The Bynum campaign shared an email exchange between Bynum and the Legislative Equity Office on September 20 in which the office told her she is "not being investigated" by the office.

However, two sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that state police have conducted interviews regarding the complaint which was recently forwarded to them in the last couple of weeks. The nature and scope of that investigation is not known at this time.

Fox News Digital obtained text messages between a former Bynum campaign manager and Bynum in which Bynum appeared to show little interest in bringing attention to the alleged impropriety against her former staffer.

"I asked you not to send me anything and I meant that," Bynum says in a November 17th text in response to a warning from a former campaign manager about the staffer harassing women associated with the campaign. "I really can’t take anything else on my plate."

The former campaign manager continued pressing the issue a few days later.

"While as unfortunate as this may be for you or [redacted] I am NOT siting (sic) by while someone like this gets off scott free treating young women abusively like that," the former campaign manager texted Bynum on November 21, 2022. "If he gets a job down there this won't be the last you hear of it I promise."

Bynum responds by asking, "Are you threatening me?"

"Woah, easy there," the former campaign manager responds. "I am promising you and anyone else that I am not OK with someone treating young women like that."

"I'll consider reporting your actions," Bynum responded. "Thank you for letting me know."

In another text thread on November 14, 2022, a FuturePAC staffer says, "It's best we handle telling Janelle" and says we will "certainly flag" the concerns.

It is unclear the exact date that Bynum flagged the concerns through the appropriate channels, but two sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that the accused staffer has continued to be associated with FuturePAC in the last couple of years and held a position with the Oregon State Legislature after the 2022 campaign. FuturePAC did not respond to an inquiry related to this allegation shared with Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reviewed text messages between Bynum and a FuturePAC staffer between November 22, four days after the text exchange with the former campaign manager, and November 30 where she attempted to get him on the phone about an unspecified matter.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that multiple staffers at FuturePAC, a campaign arm of Oregon House Democrats that staffs local campaigns, were aware of concerns and allegations against the individual during the campaign but told staffers it would be addressed after the campaign concluded. A spokesperson for FuturePAC denied these allegations.

"To our knowledge, during the 2022 cycle no official complaints that would have triggered [an] investigation under the contract were made regarding the staff assigned to Rep. Bynum's campaign," a FuturePAC spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "FuturePAC hires and manages the campaign staff working on campaigns that we are supporting — as such, campaign staffers are FuturePAC employees, not employees of individual candidates. We take all allegations regarding staff conduct during campaign work seriously."

"Our union contract agreement with the Campaign Workers Guild requires official complaints and investigations to be handled through FuturePAC — campaigns and candidates are not allowed to be responsible for investigations of any workplace conduct. To our knowledge, during the 2022 cycle no official complaints were made that would have triggered investigation under the contract."

Rule 27 of the Oregon State Legislature says, "Members of the Legislative Assembly ... are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that is free of harassment and to discourage all harassment in the workplace and at professional meetings, seminars, or at any event at which the Legislative business is conducted."

Multiple state laws on the books in Oregon deal with state legislators being required to report allegations of sexual assault, specifically related to children and minors, and legislators are commonly understood to be mandatory reporters of such allegations.

Bynum drew criticism in 2019 from sexual assault survivors for voting against a bill that would have given more time for victims to sue by expanding the statute of limitations for rape.

"It's not popular to protect the accused, but it is our job," Bynum said at the time.

A spokesperson for the Oregon State Police confirmed they have "received an initial complaint" regarding the July complaint against Bynum but would not comment "in regards to the status or scope of an investigation" or on where the complaint they received originated.

"Janelle is the only person in this race who has been a consistent champion for the underserved and underrepresented, and she’ll do what’s best for Oregonians in the halls of Congress," DCCC spokesperson Dan Gottlieb told Fox News Digital. "Lori Chavez-DeRemer has no business lecturing anyone about standing up for victims and survivors."

Congressional Black Caucus PAC Senior Advisor Chris Taylor told Fox News Digital that Bynum is not to blame for the complaint.

"Future PAC and Oregon Speaker of the House Julie Fahey ought to take responsibility for the alleged HR failures in their organization – We won’t tolerate politically convenient blame shifting on the only Black woman in the State House," Taylor said. "As a mother, small business owner and dedicated public servant, Janelle has a track record of delivering for Oregon and we know she'll do even more good for Oregonians when she gets to Congress."

A spokesperson for EMILY's List told Fox News Digital that Bynum "is a mother and a state representative who has been a steadfast advocate for Oregonians throughout her entire career."

"Throughout this election, Republicans have shamefully tried to smear Bynum’s record and this is just their latest attempt to distract from the extremist agenda Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her MAGA allies are pushing. We are proud to stand by Bynum and we are confident she will continue to stand up for Oregonians against Republican extremism."

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that Bynum "would have received annual training on her duties as a mandatory reporter" making her certain of her "obligation to report this to law enforcement" and not to FuturePac."

"Her dereliction of duty is not on Fahey or anyone else."