Wife of former American detainee released after more than a year in Venezuelan prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of a once-detained American citizen was released this week after being held for more than a year in a Venezuelan prison following their arrest while traveling to the South American nation to meet her family.

Renzo Humanchumo Castillo, a Peruvian- American who was detained for close to a year by Venezuelan authorities, told Fox News Digital that his Venezuelan wife, Rosa Carolina Chirino Zambrano, as well as her friend and the taxi driver they were with, were released after being imprisoned and charged with espionage due to their contact with him.

He spoke with Zambrano following her release, he said, their first contact since December 2024 when they were confronted by Venezuelan authorities near the country's border with Colombia.

TRUMP PLANS TO MEET WITH VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MARIA CORINA MACHADO NEXT WEEK

"It was surreal," Castillo recalled of the conversation. "She got teary, you know, but she was like… 'hey baby, I'm out.' Now my main concern is how do I get her here with me."

Castillo, who lives in Southern California, was detained after crossing the border into Venezuela, along with his wife and her friend, who were in a taxi. After being questioned at length by Venezuelan authorities, he was charged with terrorism and conspiring to kill Nicolas Maduro, then the country's president, who was recently captured by U.S. forces in a daring military operation.

"They got me as a professional hitman sent by the CIA, and (that) I was there to overthrow the government and kill Maduro and Diosdado (Cabello)," Castillo said.

Diosdado Cabello, known as the "octopus," runs Venezuela's security apparatus and is considered one of the country's most feared government figures. The U.S. has accused him of narco-terrorism and several other crimes. The State Department has issued a $25 million reward for his arrest and conviction.

"Cabello, he presented me on the news, and then he put me on a chart saying that I came here to overthrow the government," Castillo said. "Me and some other Americans."

After spending months in Venezuela's notorious "El Rodeo" prison, Castillo was freed in a prisoner swap in July 2025. However, his wife remained in detention.

FROM SANCTIONS TO SEIZURE: WHAT MADURO'S CAPTURE MEANS FOR VENEZUELA’S ECONOMY

Castillo said he was initially questioned by Venezuelan authorities who accused him of being a "commando" or some kind of military operator.

A search of his cell phone only heightened their suspicions when they found images of him wearing a protective vest and other tactical gear. However, Castillo said he works in private security and executive protection and has never served in the military.

The gear was used for work, he said.

He was eventually detained and transferred to "El Rodeo" where he endured beatings and other forms of torture, he said. In one instance, he was hung by his arms like a piñata and beaten.

"They had me hanging. And like my feet were still kind of touching the floor," he said. "They just hit me for maybe at least five to eight hours, just hanging… just not even questions anymore. But you can feel the joy, how much they wanted to hit me, hurt me, you know?"

Castillo got in trouble several times while at the prison, he said, for speaking out of a window in his cell where he would sometimes get updates on events outside the facility. Stressed about not knowing what happened to his wife, he went on a hunger strike in an effort to write a letter to her, he said.

TRUMP TO MEET WITH VENEZUELA’S OPPOSITION LEADER AFTER PRAISING ‘TERRIFIC’ MADURO LOYALIST

Castillo met Zambrano during a visit to Peru to reunite with old classmates from grade school. One night, he went to a bar with friends where the pair met and struck up a friendship.

That was followed by multiple trips to Peru, where she lived, before they got married. On his last journey, the couple met in Colombia and traveled via road to her home country to meet his in-laws for the first time, Castillo said.

After crossing the Colombia-Venezuela border, they were separately detained and their misfortune began.

Since Zambrano is a Venezuelan citizen, she was not part of the prisoner swap that freed her husband. Despite now being free, she remains under the watchful eye of the Venezuelan government, Castillo said.

In the meantime, Castillo is working to get Zambrano to California. He said he plans to reach out to the State Department. Despite his wife's citizenship status, his optimism heightened following Maduro's capture earlier this month.

"It was that moment when, inside of me, I felt I was going to be able to see my wife again," he said. "The chances of me seeing my wife again just went from like, from nothing to like a hundred. It really lifted my spirit."

3 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TRUMP'S PUSH TO PUT US OIL FIRMS BACK IN VENEZUELA

"It took Americans and it took foreigners to be kidnapped for the world to put eyes on Venezuela," he said.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's interim government released at least four Americans imprisoned during Maduro's regime. The release was the first involving U.S. citizens since Maduro's capture by U.S. forces.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela," a State Department official said Tuesday. "This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities."

On Wednesday, Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said she spoke with President Donald Trump by phone during a "long and courteous" conversation. The pair discussed a "bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending matters between our governments."

On Truth Social, Trump said topics of discussion included oil, minerals, trade and national security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!" he wrote.

Castillo praised the Trump administration for addressing the Maduro regime and his action in Venezuela.

"I feel like the current administration is doing the hard work that it hasn't been done," he said. "Those things that sometimes people don't want to see and are afraid to say, well, they're doing it now. And I am very thankful to the administration. I'm very thankful to my president. Very thankful to (Secretary of State) Marco Rubio, because they did all of this. They got us out."