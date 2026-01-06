From sanctions to seizure: What Maduro's capture means for Venezuela’s economy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The arrest of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reopened debate over whether the country's long-isolated economy could soon re-engage with global markets, but analysts caution that sanctions relief and recovery are far from guaranteed.

Venezuela is among the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries, alongside Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba, a status that has severely restricted its access to international finance and trade.

Andres Martinez-Fernandez, a senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation’s Allison Center for National Security, warned that lifting those sanctions now would be premature, saying Maduro’s removal has not yet translated into meaningful institutional change.

"It would be a mistake for any nation to remove sanctions on Venezuela at this moment," Martinez-Fernandez said, noting that "the remnants of the Maduro regime remain in control of key institutions in Venezuela and have not yet made commitments to a transition that would fully halt the threat posed to the United States and restore stability and democracy to Venezuela."

"Maduro’s arrest opens up a path for sanctions to press the regime toward a necessary transition," he added, saying that "premature removal of this pressure would send the wrong message to Caracas."

His comments reflect concerns among U.S. policymakers that Venezuela’s military, courts, central bank and state oil company remain dominated by officials appointed under Maduro, many of whom are still sanctioned by Washington. That reality complicates hopes that Maduro’s capture could quickly unlock Venezuela’s oil sector or stabilize an economy that has been in prolonged decline.

At the same time, energy experts say that even if sanctions remain in place, uncertainty over who now controls Venezuela’s economic levers is already weighing on prospects for oil production and exports — the country’s primary source of revenue.

David Goldwyn, chair of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s Energy Advisory Group, said markets are still operating in the dark.

"For now, we have no details about how these fiscal and legal arrangements will evolve," Goldwyn said. "Until there is clarity on sanctions and licensing and more information on who is actually managing the central bank and ministry of finance, the prospects for Venezuelan oil production and exports will remain uncertain."

That uncertainty is compounded by the condition of Venezuela’s energy sector itself.

Julia Buxton, a law professor at Liverpool John Moores University, told Fox News Digital that "the national oil infrastructure is devastated and will require billions in investment to fix."

"There are ongoing legal claims that need to be settled, including compensation claims for expropriation and non-payment of Venezuelan oil bonds," added Buxton, who is also a regional head at Oxford Analytica, a Dow Jones–owned geopolitical analysis and advisory firm, covering Venezuela.

Those liabilities, Buxton said, could further complicate efforts to attract foreign capital or restart large-scale oil production, underscoring that Maduro’s capture alone is unlikely to deliver a quick economic turnaround.

Venezuela once had all the makings of an economic powerhouse, with a lengthy Caribbean Sea coastline and abundant petroleum, natural gas and mineral resources.

What remains is a much smaller, debt-laden one.

While precise figures are difficult to verify since Venezuela has not published comprehensive debt statistics in years, the International Monetary Fund estimates the country’s economy will total about $82.8 billion in 2025. Debt levels, however, stand at nearly 200% of that total, meaning Venezuela owes nearly two dollars for every dollar it produces.

Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves , but years of underinvestment, corruption, sanctions and infrastructure decay have slashed output.

Even as some investors and energy companies see Maduro’s capture as an opening for renewed engagement, Goldwyn said uncertainty over who controls state finances and oil policy continues to weigh on prospects.

Martinez-Fernandez said sanctions relief could eventually follow, but only if Venezuela’s leadership demonstrates "concrete, irreversible steps" toward political and institutional reform.

"Once those commitments and concrete, irreversible steps are taken in Venezuela," he said, "I imagine a drawing down of U.S. economic and military pressure would follow."

For now, U.S. officials and energy markets alike remain focused less on Maduro’s fate than on whether Venezuela’s leadership can translate a moment of upheaval into durable political and economic change.