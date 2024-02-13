Who is Tom Suozzi? A look at the Democrat who flipped Santos' seat blue

The Democratic candidate for New York's vacated 3rd Congressional District, former Rep. Tom Suozzi, won the seat vacated by former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. on Tuesday night in a race that has captivated national attention.

"I am the agent of change in this race because Washington is dysfunctional," Suozzi told Fox News Digital on the eve of Election Day Monday.

Suozzi's comments came as he was looking to beat upstart Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip in Tuesday's special election, which was made necessary when Santos was expelled from Congress last year after being indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding donors.

The race looked to be a close one, with the most recent polling showing the candidates within the margin of error of each other just days ahead of voters making their way to the polls.

Suozzi is no stranger to New York's 3rd Congressional District, having been elected to represent the same constituents in 2018 and again in 2022. Suozzi declined to seek another term in Congress in 2022, instead throwing his hat into the Democrat primary in that year's race for governor in New York. But that bid ended in disappointment for Suozzi, who finished third behind Jumaane Williams and incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

That loss marked the second time Suozzi had failed in a bid to become New York's governor, coming 16 years after losing the Democratic primary to Elito Spitzer, who would go on to win the general election and serve as the state's governor until his 2008 resignation.

Before the unsuccessful first bid for governor, Suozzi served as mayor of Glen Cove, New York from 1994 until 2001, then became the Nassua County Executive in 2002, a seat he held until the end of 2009.

With the failed campaign for governor in the year view mayor, Suozzi announced in December that he would once again be seeking to serve in Congress by replacing Santos.

With just hours before voters made their decision in the race, the Democratic candidate expressed optimism in an interview with Fox News Digital, touting the enthusiasm of his supporters and the thousands of volunteers who aided his campaign.

Suozzi also touted his history as a bipartisan deal maker, arguing his experience aligns perfectly with what voters in the district want in a candidate.

"My whole career has always been about working across party lines to get things done," Suozzi told Fox News Digital. "That's what people want, that's the change we're looking for."