Homeland Security

Minnesota senator calls on ICE to 'leave now for everyone's safety' after shooting incident

DHS says agents fired after 'rioter weaponized her vehicle' in what officials call 'domestic terrorism'

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Minnesota’s junior senator sounded off Wednesday after an ICE-involved shooting in South Minneapolis, leading to one woman reportedly being fatally injured by gunfire.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the shooting around midday, saying in a statement that agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement operations when "rioters" blocked officers, and one "rioter weaponized her vehicle… in an attempt to kill them; an act of domestic terrorism."

After news of the shooting broke, Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, railed against the agency on X, telling followers that a U.S. citizen has "apparently been shot."

"I’m gathering information, but the situation on the ground is volatile," she said before issuing her suggestion:

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MINNESOTA’S ‘FEEDING OUR FUTURE’ FRAUD AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP’S LATEST CRACKDOWN

Tina Smith of Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith stands beside then-Gov. Mark Dayton. (Eric Miller/Reuters)

"ICE should leave now for everyone’s safety. Please be safe Minneapolis."

The demand was not Smith’s first harsh critique of DHS activity in her state.

Amid "Operation Metro Surge" in December, Smith said it was undermining public safety and the rule of law.

"There has been none of the necessary cooperation and trust between federal officials and local government, and zero transparency from the Trump Administration into ICE’s operations in the Twin Cities," she said at the time, accusing ICE of "abducting" citizens and neighbors and accusing President Donald Trump of stoking "fear and violence."

When ICE showed up to investigate Somali-community-linked daycare fraud claims en masse, Smith fired back that when Trump called the community "garbage," he enflamed tensions.

"I urge you to understand your rights, have your documents with you, and seek out help from an immigration attorney if you have specific questions," she told Somali Minnesotans, according to a public statement.

