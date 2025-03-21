Expand / Collapse search
White House thanks UAE for agreeing to 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework

'The UAE remains committed to strengthening its economic ties with the U.S.,' HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on X

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework, the White House announced on Friday, saying it will "substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the U.S. economy."  The White House said the investments would be in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, American manufacturing and more.

The White House said in a press release that the UAE agreed to the framework after President Donald Trump hosted the UAE National Security Advisor, HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for a meeting in the Oval Office.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2025.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)

The sheikh thanked Trump for "the warm welcome and hospitality" in a post on X. He said their discussions focused on the future of U.S.-UAE relations.

"The UAE remains committed to strengthening its economic ties with the U.S. by accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, infrastructure, energy, and healthcare – key pillars for sustainable growth and development," Sheikh Tahnoon added.

According to the White House, investments in the framework include Abu Dhabi-based MGX, BlackRock, Microsoft and Global Infrastructure Partners working with NVIDIA and xAI to support "U.S. AI leadership." The group will mobilize up to $100 billion to support the build-out. Additionally, Emirates Global Aluminum is expected to invest in America’s first new aluminum smelter in 35 years. 

President Trump in the Oval Office

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 7, 2025.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

"These significant investments underscore the close ties between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and the strong relationship between President Trump and President Sheikh Mohamed," the White House wrote.

While in D.C., Sheikh Tahnoon met with several members of the Trump administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order to appoint the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Trump also wrote about the meeting in a post on Truth Social, saying, "UAE and the U.S. have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the world. Discussions also included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological futures."

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

