Iran

Iran's leader warns US could receive 'severe slaps' following Trump's threats to Houthis

Trump said ‘hundreds of attacks’ carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels were orchestrated by Iran

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
New strikes on Houthis in Yemen should have been done ‘a long time ago’: GOP senator Video

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., discusses the Trump administration’s strategies fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on ‘Fox News Live.’

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Friday that the U.S. could receive "severe slaps" if they act "with malice" following President Donald Trump’s threats to Yemen’s Houthis, a report said. 

Americans "make a big mistake and call regional resistance centers Iranian proxies. What does proxy mean?" Khamenei said, according to Reuters. "The Yemeni nation has its own motivation and the resistance groups in the region have their own motivations. Iran doesn't need proxies." 

"They issue threats," Khamenei reportedly added, claiming that "we have never started a confrontation or conflict with anyone." 

"However, if anyone acts with malice and initiates it, they will receive severe slaps," he was quoted by Reuters as saying. 

IRAN’S REACTION TO TRUMP’S HOUTHI THREATS, EXPLAINED 

Iran's leader and President Donald Trump

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking to a group of people and officials in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, March 21, and President Donald Trump. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP/Ben Curtis)

Trump said Monday that "every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"  

"Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.   

TRUMP VINDICATED AS EXPLOSIVE REPORT CONFIRMS IRAN SUPERVISES HOUTHI ‘POLITICAL AND MILITARY AFFAIRS’ 

Plane takes off from USS Harry S. Truman

This image, taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy, shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Saturday, March 15. (U.S. Navy via AP)

"Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control," he continued. "They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, "Intelligence.'" 

U.S. Central Command said Saturday it had "initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation."    

US airstrikes target Houthis

This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Saturday, March 15. (U.S. Navy via AP)

Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday that he "ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen." 

Fox News’ Taylor Penley, Andrea Margolis and Lucas Y. Tomlinson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.