White House partners with social media influencers to pitch Biden policies

The White House is partnering with social media influences to pitch President Biden's policies and proposals, including the American Rescue Plan, pioneering what officials are calling a "digital media tour" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Administration officials said the move is a fresh digital communications strategy to reach a wider audience — beyond individuals who follow the White House on social media platforms.

The White House has engaged with digital publishers like NowThis, Budgetnista, The Financial Diet, Her First 100 K, The Money Coach, Investing Latina and Zero Based Budget. The partnerships, according to officials, would have digital publishers use White House content for their platforms and channels, which already have dedicated audiences and "tight-knit" online communities.

Last week, National Economic Council Deputy Directors Bharat Ramamurti and David Kamin spoke with finance-focused influencers and social media news platforms on Zoom about the American Rescue Plan — the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

White House officials said the conversations were in a "round robin" format and took place on Zoom, each lasting about 10-15 minutes.

"The @WhiteHouse will meet Americans wherever they are to talk about what matters to them and how President Biden and the Administration can help," White House Senior Associate Communications Director Matt Hill tweeted.

The White House, according to Axios, which first reported the new strategy, is expected to continue to use this method as they roll out new policies and proposals.

The strategy comes as the majority of White House events are taking place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.