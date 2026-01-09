Trump wears 'happy Trump' pin alongside American flag during White House oil executive meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump sported a unique accessory at the White House on Friday — a custom lapel pin depicting what he called a "happy Trump."

The president wore the small pin, which appeared to be a cartoon-style depiction of himself in a navy suit and red tie, just beneath his customary American flag lapel pin while meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House.

Fox News' Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noticed the accessory and asked the president about it.

"I see the American flag lapel pin," Doocy asked. "What is the other lapel pin?"

Trump explained that the pin was a gift.

"Somebody gave me this. You know what that is? That's called a ‘happy Trump,'" the president said, holding up the pin.

"And consider the fact that I'm never happy. I'm never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again. But we're getting pretty close," he said.

Trump added, "… Somebody gave it to me. I put it on."

The lighthearted moment quickly gained traction on social media, with users on X praising the pin and the president’s sense of humor.

"Trump is wearing a 'Happy Trump' pin today," one user wrote, alongside laughing emojis. "How can you not love this guy?"

"Where can I get a happy Trump pin?" another asked.

"Only our wonderful President Trump! He is wearing a "Happy Trump" pin because he says he'll never be happy until America is Great Again...but we're getting close! Hilarious!" a third user wrote.

The exchange came as Trump hosted nearly two dozen oil executives at the White House Friday to discuss investment in Venezuela following the U.S. military's successful capture of the nation's dictatorial president, Nicolás Maduro.

The lineup of oil companies includes Chevron, Exxon, ConocoPhillips, Continental, Halliburton, HKN, Valero, Marathon, Shell, Trafigura, Vitol Americas, Repsol, Eni, Aspect Holdings, Tallgrass, Raisa Energy and Hilcorp.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum also attended the meeting.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.