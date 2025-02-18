Musk is not DOGE employee, has no more authority than other WH staff, new filing says

The Trump administration clarified in a late-night Monday court filing that Elon Musk is not a DOGE employee, and instead serves as a White House advisor, in a similar vein as former Biden advisor Anita Dunn.

The filing comes after D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan heard remarks in the case filed by 14 state attorneys general against Musk and the Trump administration. The states argue that Musk and the administration have engaged in illegal executive overreach.

Chutkan expressed that she wasn't convinced by the arguments on Monday after asking what harm the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) imposed, as well as whether any federal employee terminations took place at the end of last week.

Following the remarks, Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration, submitted a signed declaration clarifying that Musk "is an employee of the White House Office," where he holds the position of "a non-career Special Government Employee."

"In that job, Mr. Musk is a Senior Adviser to the President," Fisher wrote. "It is not uncommon for the President to have Senior Advisors who are SGEs."

Fisher compared Musk's White House role to that of former top Biden advisor Anita Dunn. Dunn, who has longtime ties to former President Barack Obama, left the Biden White House in 2024 to join a top Democratic super PAC to support its efforts to elect Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election.

Dunn served as a political strategist and advisor to Biden on his 2020 campaign and in the White House.

Fisher continued on to say that Musk "has no greater authority than other senior White House advisors" and, as such, has no "actual or formal authority" to make government decisions.

"Mr. Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President's directives," Fisher wrote.

Fisher clarified that DOGE is a separate entity from the White House, continuing on to state that Musk is "not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization."

At issue in the case are DOGE's actions within seven federal agencies, the Office of Personnel Management and the Departments of Education, Labor, Health and Human Services, Energy, Transportation and Commerce.

The state AGs announced they were filing the suit last week, in which they are "challenging the unlawful delegation of executive power to Elon Musk," according to a statement released at the time.

"Empowering an unelected billionaire to access Americans’ private data, slash funding for federal student aid, stop payments to American farmers and dismantle protections for working families is not a sign of President Trump’s strength, but his weakness," New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in the statement.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, Anders Hagstrom, Bill Mears, and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.