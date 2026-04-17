White House reviewing cases of missing, dead scientists for possible links as 11th person identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that the Trump administration is working with federal agencies and the FBI to review a growing number of cases involving American scientists who have gone missing or died and to determine whether any of the cases may be connected.

"In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist," Leavitt said in a post on X.

"No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them."

Leavitt’s statement came after a Wednesday exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy, who asked whether federal authorities were investigating reports that scientists with access to sensitive U.S. research had gone missing or died.

MOST SHOCKING EXAMPLES OF CHINESE ESPIONAGE UNCOVERED BY THE US THIS YEAR: 'JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG'

"There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid-2024," Doocy said. "They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?"

Leavitt said at the time that she had seen the reports but had not yet spoken with the relevant agencies.

"I've seen the report, Peter. I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it," she said Wednesday. "I will certainly do that and we'll get you an answer. If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into."

The number of cases has since grown, with an 11th scientist now included among the deaths and disappearances involving people tied to U.S. military, nuclear and aerospace research.

Amy Eskridge, a Huntsville, Alabama-based researcher who died in 2022 at age 34, is now being included in the list, Fox News Digital has reported.

Her death has drawn renewed attention as at least 10 other recent cases involving people tied to advanced research fields have raised questions about whether there may be a pattern.

CHINESE RESEARCHER ON US VISA CHARGED WITH SMUGGLING E. COLI INTO THE COUNTRY, FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL SAYS

President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "just left a meeting" on the issue and vowed answers within days, calling the situation "pretty serious."

"I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half," Trump said.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said it is aware of the reports and is looking into the matter.

"NNSA is aware of reports related to employees of our labs, plants, and sites and is looking into the matter," the agency said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not confirmed any connection between the cases. But the timing of the deaths and disappearances, along with the individuals’ ties to advanced research fields, has drawn public attention and speculation.

There is no publicly available evidence linking Eskridge’s death to the other cases, and authorities have not indicated any tie between her work and the circumstances of her death.