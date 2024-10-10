Top 5 friendliest moments from Kamala Harris' media blitz: 'The next president of the United States'

Vice President Kamala Harris' media blitz on Tuesday featured multiple friendly moments between her and the hosts, who have all openly expressed that they support her in the election or consistently attack former President Trump.

Harris sat down with the hosts of "The View," late night host Stephen Colbert, and anti-Trump radio host Howard Stern this week, following an interview with CBS' Bill Whitaker on "60 Minutes."

Here are some of the most friendly moments between Harris and the hosts:

1. Whoopi Goldberg introduces Harris as the ‘next President of the United States’

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg excitedly introduced the vice president as the "next President of the United States" on Tuesday as they welcomed Harris on the program.

The co-hosts, who are nearly all openly supportive of Democrats, highlighted that it was Harris' first live interview since becoming the nominee, and co-host Ana Navarro, a Republican who hosted one of the nights of the Democratic National Convention in support of Harris, said she hoped people would hear what they needed to vote for her.

Goldberg had the first question for Harris, which focused on what she felt after receiving the call from President Biden, indicating his decision to drop out of the race.

Co-host Sunny Hostin did appear, unintentionally, to stump the vice president with a question about what she would have done differently from President Biden in the last three years.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris said.

2. Stephen Colbert drinks beer with Harris during late night interview

Colbert and Harris cracked open two Miller High Lifes on Tuesday as she joined the liberal late night host in attacking former President Trump.

"I'm going to tell you what some of the people in my rallies — quite a few people show up, by the way — you know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies said. I thought it was funny," Harris said during the appearance.

She added, "This is what happens when I drink beer."

Colbert, ahead of the interview segment, parodied "60 Minutes" and host Scott Pelley addressing the back-and-forth between the show and Trump, joking, "We invited Kamala Harris to be our guest this evening … In the interest of fairness, we also invited Donald Trump to go f--- himself."

3. Howard Stern tells Harris he's voting for her during live interview

The liberal host repeatedly expressed confusion that the race was even close between Harris and Trump. Stern has said he detests the latter's supporters.

"I don’t even understand how this election is close," Stern said during the interview.

Stern, who was a big supporter of President Biden prior to him dropping out, declared his support for Harris during the exchange.

"And yes, I’m voting for you, but I would also vote for that wall over there, rather than a guy who says he doesn’t support Ukraine … why do my fellow Americans want this kind of chaos overseas?" he said.

4. ‘The View’ co-hosts fawn over Harris after the interview

Minutes after they concluded their interview with Harris, the co-hosts of "The View," heaped praise on the vice president and said she was the way forward for the country.

Goldberg started the discussion by stating that she was "basking in the light" of Harris' candidacy.

"It's pretty remarkable, I mean I remember when Obama was running and my mother said to me, ‘never in my lifetime thought I would ever see a Black man run and win,’" Goldberg said, before referencing Donald Trump's "Black jobs" comment. "I vote we put this woman into that Black job."

Navarro asked the vice president if she would come back on the show "when" she was elected president.

Hostin said bluntly Harris is "presidential."

"Immigration matters to her," she added, touting Harris' past as a prosecutor and as attorney general of California, a border state. "People are saying she's so to the left, she's so progressive, she's very centered, she's going to have a Republican in her cabinet. She's the woman to take us forward."

5. Howard Stern tells Harris the ‘sun will go out’ if she loses

Stern, a big critic of the former president, said, "With all this pressure on you right now, and you've got to win, you just have to."

"I really believe we're in for the darkest skies on the planet, like the sun’s literally going to go out. God bless you for doing this," he said about her presidential bid.

Harris at one point told Stern the interview was like doing therapy for her.

Harris wasn't done getting positive media coverage on Friday. She was featured on the cover of Vogue, the left-wing glossy magazine that fawned she was the "candidate for our times." Harris had her picture taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, and her replacing of Joe Biden on the 2024 ticket was framed in the article as an act of "national rescue."