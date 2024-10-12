Expand / Collapse search
VP Harris releasing detailed medical report, challenging Trump to do the same

Kamala Harris' health report is expected to be released on Saturday

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Trump mocks Kamala Harris' insistence she wouldn't have done anything differently Video

Trump mocks Kamala Harris' insistence she wouldn't have done anything differently

From Biden's botched withdrawl from Afghanistan to migrant crime and murder, former President Trump uses video at a Colorado event to cast doubt on his 2024 foe's claim she doesn't have second thoughts about her four years in the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will release a report detailing her medical history and health information on Saturday in an effort to prompt the same from former President Donald Trump.

The detailed report will conclude, "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," according to a senior campaign aide.

Harris advisers insist that the report is an opportunity to spotlight Trump's health and mental acuity, since the 78-year-old Republican nominee would be the oldest president at the end of his potential second term, the aide said. 

TOP 5 FRIENDLIEST MOMENTS FROM KAMALA HARRIS' MEDIA BLITZ: ‘THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES’

Kamala Harris

Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on Oct. 5, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President Biden, 81, withdrew from the 2024 presidential election in July amid pressure from the Democratic Party given concerns over his advanced age and visible fatigue. Since then, Democrats have sought to go on offense against Trump with what was once their election vulnerability.

The decision to release Harris' medical information comes after a New York Times report asserted that Trump has not been transparent with his own health, even after a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his head at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this past July.

WHY TRUMP IS HEADED INTO ‘THE BELLY OF THE BEAST’: THE STREATEGY BEHIND HIS BLUE STATE STOPS

Trump after his assassination attempt

Trump has not released an official medical report since he was the target of a would-be assassin's bullet at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump did not release his medical records in his first White House campaign in 2016, the report notes. Neither did the Trump White House release accurate updates on his condition after a 2020 COVID diagnosis, with reports detailing that the president was more sick than his doctors said in public, according to the report.

"In 2024, days before becoming the official Republican presidential nominee for the third time, he was grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet, yet his campaign did not hold a briefing on his condition, release hospital records or make the emergency physicians who treated him available for interview," the report said. It goes on to quote several medical experts who raise concerns that Trump could enter the Oval Office in a second term with several "potentially worrisome issues." 

DOUG EMHOFF DOESN'T DENY REPORT HE SLAPPED EX-GIRLFRIEND OUTSIDE OVERSEAS MOVIE EVENT

Trump in Aurora, Colorado rally

A doctor's letter in 2023 stated Trump is in "excellent" overall health and that he scored well on cognitive exams.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The last health update from Trump came in November 2023, when his personal doctor, Bruce Aronwald, said in a letter Trump's "overall health is excellent." 

"His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional," Aronwald wrote.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

During an August interview with CBS News, Trump insisted that he would "gladly" release his medical records, noting at the time that he had a "perfect score" on a recent medical exam. 

