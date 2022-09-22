Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Kamala Harris praises Dem AGs for 'taking on' crisis pregnancy centers rocked by violence

Dozens of crisis pregnancy centers have been attacked and vandalized since a Supreme Court decision leaked in May

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
close
Sen. Lindsey Graham defends abortion bill: Democrats trying to make this country like China Video

Sen. Lindsey Graham defends abortion bill: Democrats trying to make this country like China

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses GOP criticism of his abortion bill ahead of midterm elections on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris praised state Democratic attorneys general for "taking on" crisis pregnancy centers, organizations that were the subject of violent protests and vandalism over the summer. 

During her speech at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference in Milwaukee on Thursday, Harris praised the attorneys general as the top law enforcement officers in their states who are "fighting on the front lines to defend our rights." 

"You are also, of course, leading the fight to protect the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies," Harris said. "So as we all know, earlier this year in the Dobbs decision, the United States Supreme Court … took away a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America."

PREGNANCY CENTERS BLAST LIZ WARREN’S ‘NAKED POLITICS FOR SUGGESTION THEY WORK WITH ‘ABORTION BOUNTY HUNTERS’

"You are taking on rightly, the crisis pregnancy centers, launching public education campaigns," she continued. "And in the midst of the vast amount of confusion, the need of you as the truth tellers to sort out fiction from fact and combat misinformation and disinformation, which we all know often creates a situation that is ripe for predatory practice."

Crisis pregnancy centers have been under siege for much of the summer since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the duty of making laws governing abortion to the states. 

Violence began in May when a draft opinion signaling the court’s plan to overturn the landmark case. Within days, at least five crisis pregnancy centers were attacked and dozens more incidents followed. 

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, April 15, 2022, in Washington. 

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, April 15, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Last month, a crisis pregnancy center in St. Paul, Minnesota, was vandalized, with people smashing windows and spray-painting, "if abortion isn’t safe, neither are you." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House has previously denounced violence against the centers, telling Fox News Digital in June that "Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances, and the President denounces this action. We should all agree that actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics."

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 

More from Politics