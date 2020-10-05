White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she's tested positive for coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning and will start the "quarantine process" despite not showing symptoms, after multiple days of negative tests.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

McEnany, again, went on to defend the timing of her knowledge of White House adviser Hope Hicks’ positive COVID-19 test.

“I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany said, adding that “as an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time.”

McEnany added: “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.