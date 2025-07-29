Expand / Collapse search
White House knocks Chuck Schumer over Jim Crow claim: ‘Professional gaslighter'

'If you don’t think they want to revert to Jim Crow just look what they did in the SAVE Act,' says Sen Chuck Schumer

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Trump compares Schumer to classic SNL character after Texas flooding attacks Video

Trump compares Schumer to classic SNL character after Texas flooding attacks

President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over political attacks about the Texas flooding, saying that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will likely defeat Schumer in his next primary.

The Trump White House is hitting back hard against "professional gaslighter" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after the senator claimed that Republicans "want to revert to Jim Crow" by requiring an ID to vote.  

Democrats held a press conference on Tuesday to mark their reintroducing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would add new restrictions on states wanting to amend their voting laws.  

During the press conference, Schumer said, "We’ve got to fight fire with fire" to "protect democracy."

He took particular aim at the SAVE Act, which has already passed the House, and would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

"We’re not going to let them revert to Jim Crow," he said. "And if you don’t think they want to revert to Jim Crow just look what they did in the SAVE Act, which went back to Jim Crow for the whole nation, by so making it hard, they said you need I.D. and they made it so hard to show I.D. that probably half the people in America couldn’t vote."

DEMOCRATIC PARTY TENSIONS SEEP INTO BIPARTISAN GROUP AS GOVERNORS RESISTING TRUMP'S AGENDA RECONSIDER DUES

Schumer closeup, left; Trump close shot right

The Trump White House is hitting back hard against "professional gaslighter" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after the senator claimed that Republicans "want to revert to Jim Crow" by requiring an ID to vote. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images and Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Schumer went on to slam the Trump-backed "one, big, beautiful bill," which was passed and signed into law earlier this month. He accused Republicans of "taking away people’s healthcare [and] taking food out of the mouths of hungry children to give billionaires a tax break."  

"No principle and no conscience, shame!" Schumer exclaimed.

In response, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields mocked "jihadist Chuck Schumer," whom he called "a professional gaslighter who would rather race-bait than work with President Trump to execute his historic agenda."

BAD BRAND: DEMOCRATS PLUNGE TO NEW LOWS IN ANOTHER NATIONAL POLL

Sen. Chuck Schumer closeup

The Democratic Party's approval rating has fallen since President Donald Trump's election victory. Infighting has also plagued the party in recent weeks, with some lawmakers calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to abdicate his leadership role. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fields predicted that "the continued attempts by Democrats to fearmonger and fail the Black community will only drive these voters away from the failing Democratic Party."  

Schumer was also widely criticized by conservatives on social media.

Popular conservative influencer Paul Szypula commented that Schumer "says black people and poor people wouldn’t be able to vote in America if there was voter ID. His statement is extremely insulting to black people and poor people."

"Schumer is proving why he has such an abysmal approval rating," he added.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR LAMENTS PARTY'S MESSAGING PROBLEM AS RATINGS PLUMMET TO 30-YEAR LOW

AOC at lectern; Sen. Schumer looks on from her left

Democratic Congresswoman from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens during a press conference in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Popular account Libs of TikTok also chimed in, mocking Schumer for saying "Republicans ‘don't believe in democracy’ because they want voter ID to make sure AMERICAN citizens are the only ones voting in AMERICAN elections."

Political commentator Greg Price also commented, saying Democrats "think deportations are fascism and that requiring an ID to vote is Jim Crow. Should consider making it a little less obvious what they're true intentions are."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

