White House knocks Chuck Schumer over Jim Crow claim: ‘Professional gaslighter'

The Trump White House is hitting back hard against "professional gaslighter" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after the senator claimed that Republicans "want to revert to Jim Crow" by requiring an ID to vote.

Democrats held a press conference on Tuesday to mark their reintroducing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would add new restrictions on states wanting to amend their voting laws.

During the press conference, Schumer said, "We’ve got to fight fire with fire" to "protect democracy."

He took particular aim at the SAVE Act, which has already passed the House, and would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

"We’re not going to let them revert to Jim Crow," he said. "And if you don’t think they want to revert to Jim Crow just look what they did in the SAVE Act, which went back to Jim Crow for the whole nation, by so making it hard, they said you need I.D. and they made it so hard to show I.D. that probably half the people in America couldn’t vote."

Schumer went on to slam the Trump-backed "one, big, beautiful bill," which was passed and signed into law earlier this month. He accused Republicans of "taking away people’s healthcare [and] taking food out of the mouths of hungry children to give billionaires a tax break."

"No principle and no conscience, shame!" Schumer exclaimed.

In response, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields mocked "jihadist Chuck Schumer," whom he called "a professional gaslighter who would rather race-bait than work with President Trump to execute his historic agenda."

Fields predicted that "the continued attempts by Democrats to fearmonger and fail the Black community will only drive these voters away from the failing Democratic Party."

Schumer was also widely criticized by conservatives on social media.

Popular conservative influencer Paul Szypula commented that Schumer "says black people and poor people wouldn’t be able to vote in America if there was voter ID. His statement is extremely insulting to black people and poor people."

"Schumer is proving why he has such an abysmal approval rating," he added.

Popular account Libs of TikTok also chimed in, mocking Schumer for saying "Republicans ‘don't believe in democracy’ because they want voter ID to make sure AMERICAN citizens are the only ones voting in AMERICAN elections."

Political commentator Greg Price also commented, saying Democrats "think deportations are fascism and that requiring an ID to vote is Jim Crow. Should consider making it a little less obvious what they're true intentions are."