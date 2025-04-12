White House plans 'extraordinary' Holy Week as Trump honors Easter with 'the observance it deserves'

EXCLUSIVE: The White House is gearing up for an "extraordinary" celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter, with President Donald Trump participating in a number of events to celebrate and honor the holiday "with the observance it deserves."

The new White House Faith Office organized the Holy Week schedule.

"The newly created White House Faith Office is grateful to share that President Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves," Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Fox News Digital.

"Throughout the week, we will distribute a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message (and) host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service."

Korn said it "will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday."

On Palm Sunday, the president is expected to issue a presidential Easter proclamation that will speak directly to Christians as Holy Week begins and maintain his commitment to defend the Christian faith in schools, in the military, in workplaces, hospitals, in government and beyond.

On Monday, the president is expected to release a Holy Week video and will host an Easter dinner Wednesday evening.

The dinner will feature hymns from the Marine Corps Band, Christian opera by singer Charles Billingsley, prayers and remarks from President Trump.

Christian pastors, priests and faith leaders are expected to attend the dinner along with the president, Korn, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pastor Paula White, the senior advisor to the White House Faith Office.

On Holy Thursday, the president is expected to host a staff worship service at the White House, where White, the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin will participate in prayer, scripture, service and communion.

During the service, an ensemble from Liberty University will perform worship music.

"President Trump promised millions of Christians across the country that he would create a White House Faith Office, and he delivered on that promise," Leavitt said. "The White House Faith Office has put together an extraordinary weeklong celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday."

Leavitt stressed that this "is another sharp contrast from the previous administration."

Leavitt noted that, last year, the Biden White House marked Easter Sunday, which fell on March 31, 2024, the most solemn Christian holiday, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

"On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," a statement released by the Biden White House stated.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration, and I have your back," it added. "NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."

Biden's defenders were quick to say he didn't choose March 31 as the date for Transgender Day of Visibility, and that, since 2021, when Biden took office, the White House had issued the same proclamation every year on March 31.

At the time, Leavitt, who was serving as the Trump campaign's national press secretary, blasted Biden's proclamation as "appalling and insulting," calling it an example of the Biden administration's "yearslong assault on the Christian faith."