Where is Kamala? Not at the southern border; Lara Trump reacts

Fox News Contributor Lara Trump slammed Kamala Harris Saturday on "Watters' World" for refusing to visit the southern border more than a week after the Vice President was tasked with managing the crisis, and as the influx of migrants continues to grow.

LARA TRUMP: This is a crisis…I don’t care how they want to spin it, there is no doubt this happening on our southern border right now…is an absolute crisis. We also had a bit of crisis situation at the beginning of COVID and what happened? You saw President Donald Trump task Vice President Mike Pence with heading up Operation Warp Speed, and he jumped in with both feet. You heard from him constantly. You heard from the White House constantly. They were holding press conferences as often as possible to keep the American people informed.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 10 DAYS SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE WITHOUT A PRESS CONFERENCE

The Biden Administration is the least transparent we have ever seen in the White House, and the media, of course, just gives them a pass because they’ve been on their side since day 1. They coddled Joe Biden the entire campaign, and allowed him to get to this spot, and now they don’t want to mess anything up.

But where is Vice President Kamala Harris? She needs to get down to the southern border. It has been two weeks…since she was tapped for this role. What we see happening down there is so egregious, so outrageous, it is bad for America, it is bad for the people that are trying to come over our southern border.

Hey, I have an idea. You know how you prevent people from coming? Make it less desirable. Tell them they will not get into America. Tell them their kids will not get into America.

