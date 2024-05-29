What’s next for Trump legally? Which case might up before Election Day?

Former President Trump was found guilty on all counts in New York v. Trump, but his legal challenges are far from over, as he awaits scheduling of trials and a major Supreme Court decision to determine whether he’ll have to spend any more time in a courtroom during the 2024 election cycle.

Trump, speaking to reporters after the jury announced its verdict, said he will "fight to the end," and declared: "This is far from over."

The trial kept the former president of the United States confined to a Lower Manhattan courtroom and off the campaign trail for six weeks.

During the trial, Trump had pleaded with New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan to let him attend arguments at the Supreme Court on the issue of presidential immunity, and on whether he was immune from prosecution by Special Counsel Jack Smith in his 2020 election interference investigation.

FEDERAL JUDGE POSTPONES TRUMP'S CLASSIFIED RECORDS TRIAL INDEFINITELY

Merchan denied his request and was required to stay in New York while those arguments took place.

A decision from the high court could come any day. That decision will impact whether a trial will take place for the former president related to Smith's charges in that jurisdiction.

Smith charged the former president with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Those charges stemmed from Smith’s investigation into whether Trump was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and any alleged interference in the 2020 election result.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in August.

The Supreme Court's decision will determine if and when a trial could take place related to those charges.

But that isn’t the only federal case pending.

TRUMP SAYS IT WAS 'MADE CLEAR' THAT A PRESIDENT 'HAS TO HAVE IMMUNITY,' DURING 'MONUMENTAL' SCOTUS ARGUMENTS

Smith also charged Trump in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida related to his investigation into the former president’s alleged improper retention of classified records.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Trump was also charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment: an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

But earlier this month, Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, postponed Trump’s trial indefinitely.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin on May 20, but noted that due to the "myriad and interconnected pre-trial" issues "remaining and forthcoming," it would be "imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions."

Cannon vacated the initial May 20 trial date and reset the trial "following resolution of the matters before the Court consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice."

Cannon scheduled hearings through late July, but did not set a new date for trial.

It is unclear if that trial will take place before the November presidential election.

And in Fulton County, Ga., Trump was charged by District Attorney Fani Willis with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Willis had proposed the trial begin in August, but that has been postponed, amid her own controversy surrounding the case.

Willis has been in court defending herself after revelations that she had a romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she brought onto her team to help bring charges against Trump.

A trial date has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, Trump is appealing a decision in New York Attorney General Letitia James' non-jury civil fraud case. New York Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for $454 million in damages and barred him from operating business in New York for three years after ruling he inflated his assets.

Trump had his bond slashed to $175 million, which he posted, and is appealing the decision.

Trump and his family denied any wrongdoing, with the former president saying his assets had been undervalued. Trump's legal team insisted that his financial statements had disclaimers, and made it clear to banks that they should conduct their own assessments.