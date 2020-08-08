What's in President Trump's four coronavirus relief executive orders?

President Trump Saturday signed four executive orders to provide Americans financial relief from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at what they would do:

$400 weekly federal unemployment aid

Trump's order calls for $400-per-week in supplemental unemployment aid. Unemployed people were getting $600-a-week extra until the federal program expired at the end of July.

Trump's action would require states to pay for 25 percent of the $400 weekly benefit, while the federal government would pick up 75 percent.

Trump would divert up to $44 billion from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund to cover the unemployment program.

This supplemental aid is on top of state unemployment benefits. State payments vary widely, from $235 a week maximum in Mississippi to $1,234 in Massachusetts.



Assistance to Renters and Homeowners

Congress passed the CARES Act in March that issued a 120-day temporary eviction moratorium on renters in federal housing assistance programs or those who live in a property with a federally backed mortgage. That eviction moratorium expired in July.

Trump's executive order would continue federal efforts to help renters and homeowners avoid eviction or foreclosure for failing to make their monthly payments. He directs his administration to identify available funds to "provide temporary financial assistance to renters and homeowners who, as a result of the financial hardships caused by COVID-19, are struggling to meet their monthly rental or mortgage obligations."

Payroll Tax holiday

Trump defers the payroll tax from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, for employees making $100,000 or less a year. The tax funds Social Security and Medicare.

Extension of Student Loan Relief

The executive action suspends federal student loan payments and sets interest rates to 0 percent through Dec. 31, 2020. The current student loan relief programs were to expire on Sept. 30.



