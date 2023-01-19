Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia Gov. Justice appoints William Marshall as corrections commissioner

Marshall to replace Betsy Jividen who resigned after 4 years

Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday appointed William K. Marshall III as the commissioner of the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Marshall replaces Betsy Jividen, who resigned in August after four years.

William K. Marshall has been selected by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to serve as commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The corrections division operates 15 prisons, work-release centers and related facilities. It has more than 2,000 employees.

Marshall previously served as the division's assistant commissioner, with the Bureau of Juvenile Services, and as criminal investigation director for the now-state Department of Homeland Security. He retired in 2017 after 25 years with the West Virginia State Police.

