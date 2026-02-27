Wealthy elites bankroll Dem Senate candidate who has repeatedly touted 'grassroots' campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, the Democratic Senate candidate who went viral last month for releasing an ad that said "f--- Trump," has received millions in campaign donations from figures with corporate or political backgrounds despite pledging to run a primarily grassroots-funded race.

On a debate stage against her challengers, Stratton told audiences earlier this month that her donations separate her from the crowd of other candidates and has posted on social media that her supporters are a "grassroots, people-powered movement."

"One key policy plan that distinguishes me — and there are several — is to accept no corporate PAC money and fight for campaign finance reform and a ban on corporate PAC money," Stratton said at a debate appearance in February.

"I’m not taking a dime in this race," Stratton said.

Despite her promises, Stratton’s FEC records show she has accepted financial backing from business interests from a wide range of sources.

Stratton, who is running to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has drawn support from notable donors like billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Michael Reinsdorf, the billionaire owner of the Chicago Bulls, Jerry Reinsdorf, the billionaire owner of the Chicago White Sox, Deborah Simon, the daughter of a late billionaire, among others.

However, Stratton believes those donations and money from corporate lobbyists and other executives are still consistent with her campaign promises.

"Juliana made the commitment not to accept corporate PAC money in her campaign, and she has upheld that commitment," Stratton’s campaign said in a comment to Fox News Digital.

Her campaign noted that she has been endorsed by End Citizens United, a group that has a history of advocating for an end to corporate political donations. While they have repeatedly railed against corporate PAC money, they have endorsed several Democrats over the years who have used a loophole in the corporate PAC money pledge.

"While Stratton’s campaign has received individual contributions from corporate executives and lobbyists, those individuals can give for a whole host of reasons in races like this," Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, said.

"Maybe they are constituents. Maybe there is a previous relationship," she added.

ILLINOIS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SEEKING US SENATE SEAT RELEASES VIDEO OF PEOPLE SAYING 'F--- TRUMP'

Stratton’s incumbent opponent, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., isn’t convinced.

"I find it very hypocritical to keep hearing this when you take $5 million from a corporate bigwig, you take $1 million from the corporate bigwig’s family," Kelly said at a debate against Stratton earlier this year.

Stratton’s donations have also turned heads for their close ties to the Pritzker family — the family of Illinois’s current Gov., J.B. Pritzker.

The governor himself, his wife and a pair of his cousins are listed as donors for Stratton directly. Donations coming from individuals with a last name of "Pritzker" account for $56,000 of receipts directly to her campaign.

The family’s donations to her indirect fundraising operation are much larger.

According to filings from the FEC, the Pritzker family has donated the vast majority of Stratton's $6.3 million in contributions to her "Illinois Future PAC." Records indicate that the family has donated $6.1 million — or 82% — of that figure.

When asked about those donations, Stratton said she’s proud of the work she’s done alongside the governor.

"She is proud to have the support of her partner in governance, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and even prouder of the work they have done together to raise wages, create thousands of jobs, protect reproductive rights, make healthcare more affordable and put Springfield back on the side of working families in Illinois," Stratton's campaign said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The office of Gov. Prtizker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Illinois will be holding its Senate primaries on March 17.