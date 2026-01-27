Illinois Dem Senate candidates split on backing Schumer as leader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she would not support Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y., if elected, drawing a clear contrast with her rivals during a debate Monday among the leading Democratic candidates for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Asked directly whether they would support Schumer as Senate leader, the candidates offered varying levels of support.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said he was undecided and would "hear his pitch."

"I haven’t decided," he told the moderators at the debate, which was hosted by WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and International House ahead of the March 2026 Democratic primary.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., said her support would depend on who might run against Schumer.

Stratton, however, delivered a firm rejection, saying she has already made her position public.

"No, and I've already said that I will not support Chuck Schumer as leader in the Senate, and I'm the only person on this stage that has said so," she said.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The exchange comes amid broader Democratic frustration with Senate leadership, following the longest government shutdown in U.S. history that began last October.

Frustration with senior leadership has been voiced publicly by several lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who recently said Schumer should be replaced.

"Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?" Khanna wrote on X on Nov. 9.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voiced similar criticism, saying he’s "out of touch" with the American people.

"The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people. Schumer should step down," she said.