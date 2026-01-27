Expand / Collapse search
Senate Democrats

Illinois Dem Senate candidates split on backing Schumer as leader

Krishnamoorthi, Kelly and Stratton offered different levels of support

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Karl Rove's 2026 midterm predictions as Schumer lays out victory strategy Video

Karl Rove's 2026 midterm predictions as Schumer lays out victory strategy

Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss predictions for the closely contested 2026 midterm elections and 2028 presidential election using history as a guide.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she would not support Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y., if elected, drawing a clear contrast with her rivals during a debate Monday among the leading Democratic candidates for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Asked directly whether they would support Schumer as Senate leader, the candidates offered varying levels of support.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said he was undecided and would "hear his pitch."

"I haven’t decided," he told the moderators at the debate, which was hosted by WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and International House ahead of the March 2026 Democratic primary. 

MORNING GLORY: SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER’S EPIC FACE PLANT

Three Democratic candidates stand on a debate stage at a university auditorium before an audience.

Democratic U.S. Senate primary contenders, Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, take the stage for a debate on Jan. 26, 2026, at the University of Chicago. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., said her support would depend on who might run against Schumer.

Stratton, however, delivered a firm rejection, saying she has already made her position public.

CHUCK SCHUMER BECOMES TOP TARGET FROM MEDIA PERSONALITIES AMID SHUTDOWN FALLOUT

"No, and I've already said that I will not support Chuck Schumer as leader in the Senate, and I'm the only person on this stage that has said so," she said.

The Illinois lieutenant governor addresses reporters at a podium during a briefing about federal activity in the city.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks during a press conference in Chicago on Sept. 2, 2025. (Jim Vondruska/Reuters)

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The exchange comes amid broader Democratic frustration with Senate leadership, following the longest government shutdown in U.S. history that began last October.

LEADING SENATE DEMOCRAT TELLS FOX NEWS 'IT'S TIME ... FOR NEW LEADERSHIP,' AS SCHUMER FACES GROWING PRESSURE

Frustration with senior leadership has been voiced publicly by several lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who recently said Schumer should be replaced.

Two Democratic congressional leaders stand side by side at podiums during a news conference inside the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hold a joint news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2026. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?" Khanna wrote on X on Nov. 9.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voiced similar criticism, saying he’s "out of touch" with the American people. 

"The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people. Schumer should step down," she said.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

