Watchdog, GOP lawmaker warn NY voter registration systems lacks key safeguards

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One blue state is failing to enact adequate voting safeguards and refusing to correct its mistakes ahead of November’s midterm elections, an election integrity watchdog warns.

Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE), a nonpartisan organization focused on election security, alleges the New York State Board of Elections (NYSBOE) stonewalled a request to fix the state’s voter registration form to comply with federal voting law.

The watchdog sent the NYSBOE a letter in late 2025 outlining several violations they claimed could undermine the state’s election integrity if left unaddressed.

After the board failed to correct most of the violations, RITE and Tenney are demanding the board hand over comprehensive records and data to identify additional shortcomings in the state's voter registration system.

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"Your lack of a response is troubling and disregards the need to ensure public trust that New York is maintaining accurate voter rolls as required by federal law," they wrote in a letter to the NYSBOE earlier this week that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

If the board does not meet their May 2026 deadline, RITE and Tenney say they are prepared to go to federal court to enforce compliance with federal law.

The watchdog alleges two errors in New York State’s voter registration forms that violate the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

First, New York State did not instruct individuals that they must provide their driver’s license information if they have one. It also continued registering individuals who did not provide a driver’s license, the last four digits of their Social Security number or a declaration that the applicant has neither, as required by federal law.

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These errors have, in part, led to millions of New York voters providing incomplete information during the registration process, making it more difficult for the state to accurately maintain voter lists, according to RITE.

RITE and and Tenney also allege the board did not perform a requested audit to identify how many incomplete voter registration applications have been processed.

A 2022 report from the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation found that at least 3.1 million New York registered voters have not provided a driver’s license or Social Security number on their application form.

"The law is clear: states may not accept registration forms that lack required identifying information," RITE President Justin Riemer said in a statement. New York’s own regulations direct officials to do exactly that. This flagrant violation of an important federal safeguard significantly erodes the integrity of New York’s voter registration system."

"We are committed to getting answers about the breadth of the problem and ensuring the state fixes it," Riemer added.

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Tenney, who is chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, said she has called for an investigation into the NYSBOE since 2022.

"Transparency and accurate voter rolls are essential to maintaining public trust in our elections," the New York Republican said in a statement. "The people of New York deserve answers, accountability, and full compliance with HAVA to ensure the integrity of every vote."

The New York City Board of Elections system has also come under recent scrutiny for failing to enact adequate safeguards.

One of its employees declined to block a reporter who was posing as a noncitizen from attempting to register to vote, according to video footage obtained by Fox News Digital in February.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York State Board of Elections for comment.