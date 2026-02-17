NYC Board of Elections worker says 'not my job to report anyone' when asked about registering non-citizens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City Board of Elections worker said it is not his job to report anyone when asked about processing registrations for non-citizens, hidden video footage shows.

According to undercover video captured by Muckraker, in which its reporter attempted to pose as a non-citizen, a worker said he would process applications for non-citizens.

"Once in a while … we have people come in here … and they register, they weren't a citizen," the worker told the reporter.

When the reporter claimed to the worker that he was a green card holder from Canada, he was told he needed to be a citizen.

"I wouldn't fill it out," the worker said. "You gotta be a citizen to fill it out."

"We can't stop you from submitting the application," he added, warning that people have had "legal situations" in which non-citizens attempted to register.

When the reporter responded that he really wanted to register, the worker again said it was up to him if he wanted to fill out an application.

"I can't tell you what to do. If you want to fill it out, fill it out. But everything is clearly stated, especially at the bottom. It says American citizen. So I'm letting you know, if you fill that out, and you're not [a citizen]. If it comes back to you, it comes back to you. If it doesn't, it doesn't," the worker said, appearing to warn the reporter again of legal consequences.

"But we accept anything that comes over the counter," he continued.

Asked if he would report him if he submitted an application, the worker said he would not report anyone.

"That's not my job to report anyone," he said. "My job is just to collect the application and submit it to the department."

In New York, it is illegal for non-citizens to register to vote. A previous measure that aimed to allow non-citizens to vote in local municipal elections in New York City was ruled last year to be unconstitutional.