Trump signs executive order ensuring TSA workers are paid during DHS shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing federal officials to ensure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees receive back pay during the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

Trump described the situation as an "emergency," citing severe strain on airport security operations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Accordingly, I hereby direct the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits that would have accrued to them if not for the Democrat-led DHS shutdown, consistent with applicable law, including 31 U.S.C. 1301(a)," Trump said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.