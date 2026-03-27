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Donald Trump

Trump signs executive order ensuring TSA workers are paid during DHS shutdown

President describes the situation as an “emergency"

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Trump signs order to pay TSA agents Video

Trump signs order to pay TSA agents

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Madison Scarpino join 'The Faulkner Focus' to break down the DHS shutdown, TSA agents being paid and the debate surrounding ICE reform. Rep. Andy Briggs, R-Ariz., comments on the mass delays at airports.

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President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing federal officials to ensure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees receive back pay during the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

Trump described the situation as an "emergency," citing severe strain on airport security operations. 

President Trump points to a reporter in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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"Accordingly, I hereby direct the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits that would have accrued to them if not for the Democrat-led DHS shutdown, consistent with applicable law, including 31 U.S.C. 1301(a)," Trump said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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