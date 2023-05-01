Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%: 'These people think we're stupid'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was eviscerated by Twitter users after declaring that illegal immigration was down by 90% since implementing President Biden’s immigration policies.

During Monday’s press conference, a reporter questioned Jean-Pierre on how Biden plans to deal with illegal immigration. The press secretary insisted that Biden has already put forth efforts to address the "broken" immigration system "on his first day in this administration" and touted his alleged successes.

"In the meantime, he has tools that he's used to make sure we do this. We actually deal with the immigration system in a humane way, in a way that actually deals with what we're seeing at the border. And that's why you've seen the parolee program be so successful. When it comes to illegal immigration, you've seen it come down by more than 90%. And that's because of this, the actions that this president has taken," Jean-Pierre said.

She added, "But we know that more action needs to be taken. So it has to be legislative action. We're going to continue to call Congress to do that. And so, this is important to this president. On day one, on day one, he put forth a legislation to move forward on this."

Social media users attacked the claim that illegal immigration was down by over 90% as illegal border crossings reached record levels several times during the Biden administration.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross declared, "Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year."

"How does she still have this job?" HotAir contributing editor Karen Townsend asked.

"These people think we’re stupid," Financial Guys Podcast host Mike Sperazza remarked.

Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller wrote, "We are suffering through the largest tidal wave of illegal immigration in human history and it’s not even close."

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter joked, "She's so dumb she may believe this. Then again, she is Ron Burgundy and that binder is her teleprompter, so..."

"This is a blatant lie from the Biden administration. This is the worst border crisis on record. They created the crisis, and now they are denying it exists," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted.

In a follow-up question, the reporter also asked whether the White House blames Republicans for a lack of action on the border. Jean-Pierre criticized the GOP for not putting forth legislation to help with the border and pulling "political stunts."

"Well, as we've seen, Republicans have continued to use this as a political stunt or a political tool and not actually come to the table to have a conversation on how to protect DREAMers and farm workers. You know, more immigration judges and asylum office officers are needed, more funding for border security are needed. This is something that we have put forward in that legislation and so much more. And they don't want to do that. They want to do political stunts, as we've seen from governors and mayors across the country," Jean-Pierre said.