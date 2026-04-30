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Democratic Party

WATCH: Chaos erupts as Florida Dem in pink jumpsuit grabs bullhorn mid-vote: 'It's illegal!'

Democrat Rep. Angie Nixon shouted 'what y'all are doing is illegal' as the House approved a DeSantis-backed redistricting measure

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Florida Democrat disrupts redistricting vote in bullhorn shouting outburst Video

Florida Democrat disrupts redistricting vote in bullhorn shouting outburst

Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon temporarily disrupted final passage of a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed redistricting bill by shouting in a bullhorn during the vote. (Florida House of Representatives via Storyful)

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Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon went viral for taking a bullhorn to a legislative fight, storming down the aisle and causing confusion on the House floor during final passage of a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed redistricting bill.

Dressed in a pink jumpsuit and wielding a pink megaphone, Nixon approached the House speaker's dais and shouted to fellow Florida representatives as the final vote was called. She shouted, "This is a violation of the Constitution! It is!"

Nixon continued shouting into the bullhorn for the entirety of the vote. She insisted, "What y’all are doing is illegal!" and "I will not allow you to destroy our democracy!" As she shouted, several colleagues could be seen filming her on their phones.

However, her protest was ultimately unsuccessful. While she continued shouting, "You are out of order!" and "This is a violation of the Constitution," the Florida House granted final approval of the redistricting bill in an 83-28 vote. The Florida Senate also passed the measure this week, sending it to DeSantis’ desk for signature.

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Angie Nixon aside from the Florida House floor

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat, attempted to disrupt final approval of a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed redistricting bill by shouting on the House floor with a bullhorn. (Wilfredo Lee, File/AP Photo; Rep. Angie Nixon, official government website)

The new districts are expected to favor Republicans and could net the party an additional four seats.

Republicans and Democrats are engaged in a nationwide redistricting battle as they vie for control of the House of Representatives ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Texas, California and Virginia are among the states that have approved redistricting measures.

Amid the controversy, DeSantis has defended the Florida redistricting push, telling Fox News Digital earlier this week that "Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since."

"Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage," he said.

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DeSantis proposed congressional map

The proposed map redraws Florida’s congressional districts to reflect population shifts, consolidating GOP-leaning areas and creating four additional Republican-favored seats. (Office of Governor Ron DeSantis)

He asserted that the current Florida district map is "based on race," which he called unconstitutional and said "Should be prohibited."

"Our new map for 2026 makes good on my promise to conduct mid-decade redistricting, and it more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today," said DeSantis.

Currently, the Florida delegation to Congress is represented by 20 Republicans and seven Democrats, with an eighth Democratic seat vacant following the resignation of former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at a press conference in Miami

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida speaks during a press conference in Miami, Fla., on April 10, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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The redistricting proposal comes after Virginia recently approved a constitutional amendment allowing the state to redraw its congressional districts and flip four GOP seats to the Democratic side. The proposed map was praised by Democrats, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and former President Barack Obama.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nixon for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kiera McDonald and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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