WATCH: Chaos erupts as Florida Dem in pink jumpsuit grabs bullhorn mid-vote: 'It's illegal!'

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Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon went viral for taking a bullhorn to a legislative fight, storming down the aisle and causing confusion on the House floor during final passage of a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed redistricting bill.

Dressed in a pink jumpsuit and wielding a pink megaphone, Nixon approached the House speaker's dais and shouted to fellow Florida representatives as the final vote was called. She shouted, "This is a violation of the Constitution! It is!"

Nixon continued shouting into the bullhorn for the entirety of the vote. She insisted, "What y’all are doing is illegal!" and "I will not allow you to destroy our democracy!" As she shouted, several colleagues could be seen filming her on their phones.

However, her protest was ultimately unsuccessful. While she continued shouting, "You are out of order!" and "This is a violation of the Constitution," the Florida House granted final approval of the redistricting bill in an 83-28 vote. The Florida Senate also passed the measure this week, sending it to DeSantis’ desk for signature.

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The new districts are expected to favor Republicans and could net the party an additional four seats.

Republicans and Democrats are engaged in a nationwide redistricting battle as they vie for control of the House of Representatives ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Texas, California and Virginia are among the states that have approved redistricting measures.

Amid the controversy, DeSantis has defended the Florida redistricting push, telling Fox News Digital earlier this week that "Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since."

"Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage," he said.

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He asserted that the current Florida district map is "based on race," which he called unconstitutional and said "Should be prohibited."

"Our new map for 2026 makes good on my promise to conduct mid-decade redistricting, and it more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today," said DeSantis.

Currently, the Florida delegation to Congress is represented by 20 Republicans and seven Democrats, with an eighth Democratic seat vacant following the resignation of former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

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The redistricting proposal comes after Virginia recently approved a constitutional amendment allowing the state to redraw its congressional districts and flip four GOP seats to the Democratic side. The proposed map was praised by Democrats, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and former President Barack Obama.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nixon for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kiera McDonald and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.