POLITICS
Published

Washington state Senate passes bill banning production, sale, and importing of assault weapons

Washington will join nine other states and Washington, D.C. in passing an assault weapons ban

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Every bad government in history took guns away first: Ryan Cleckner Video

Every bad government in history took guns away first: Ryan Cleckner

Attorney and former Army Ranger Ryan Cleckner analyzes the renewed calls for America to confiscate guns and why this is a bad idea on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Lawmakers in Washington state have passed a bill that would prohibit the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons in the state.

"Both chambers of the Washington State Legislature have now approved a historic ban on the sale of assault weapons in Washington state," Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release Saturday shortly after Democrats in the state Senate successfully pushed through H.B. 1240.

"The Senate today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby," Ferguson added. "The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington."

The assault weapon ban passed the Senate by a vote of 27-21 and will now head back to the House since it was amended in the Senate. The bill will then go to the desk of Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee who is expected to sign it.

MAYORKAS BACKS ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN BUT WON'T GIVE DEFINITION

Medea Benjamin of Code Pink, holds an anti assault weapon sign at a gun control protest.

Medea Benjamin of Code Pink, holds an anti assault weapon sign at a gun control protest. ((Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images))

Inslee took to Twitter shortly after the vote and thanked Democrats for passing the legislation.

One of the amendments made in the Senate allows gun makers to sell inventory they had before January 1, 2023 to out of state buyers for 90 days after the bill takes effect.

Once signed, Washington will join nine other states and Washington, D.C. who have also passed similar legislation. 

DOZENS OF ILLINOIS SHERIFFS VOW TO DEFY GOVERNOR'S ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Demonstrators gather for a Second Amendment rally at the Washington State Capitol on March 20, 2021 in Olympia, Washington. 

Demonstrators gather for a Second Amendment rally at the Washington State Capitol on March 20, 2021 in Olympia, Washington.  (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

The bill will not ban Washington state residents from possessing assault weapons and provides exceptions for law enforcement and those who have inherited the guns, KNDO-TV reported.

The legislation moved forward shortly after President Biden reiterated his call for a nationwide assault weapons ban similar to the one he pushed for in 1994.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee hold a press conference 

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee hold a press conference  ((Photo by Elaine Thompson - Pool/Getty Images))

"I am determined to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the president tweeted last month. "I led that fight in 1994. For the ten years it was in place, mass shootings went down."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

