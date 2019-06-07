Washington Post columnist links Trump’s UK fashion choices to life missteps

If you can't properly wear a tux, you're going to have a lot of problems in life, according to Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan.

Her 965-word, June 5 article dresses down President Trump, the First Lady-- and to a lesser extent-- his family – for what she called poor fashion sensibilities during an appearance the Buckingham Palace Banquet this week.

Givhan goes on to equate fashion with diplomacy. With this equation, Givhan’s concludes, we can gain subtle insights into the president’s mind.

“For any man to bungle white-tie dress – something so regimented, so steeped in tradition, so well-documented – he must be a man who doesn’t bother with the details, who doesn’t avail himself of ready expertise, who refuses to be a student of history or even of Google,” Givhan writes. “White-tie attire is more science than art.”

She goes on in pain-staking detail to lay out how a white-tie outfit should be properly worn, and how, in her view, the “president’s iteration of white tie at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace was, in a word, a mess.”

WHY DID MELANIA TRUMP, QUEEN ELIZABETH, KATE MIDDLETON AND CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES ALL WEAR WHITE TO THE BUCKINGHAM PALACE BANQUET?

Givhan then turned her critiques to First Lady Melania Trump's outfits. Though her descriptions were far less critical, Givhan surmises that the First Lady’s choices told “a deliberate fashion story, not one rooted in historical truth.”

“(Melania) Trump often looked like she was a fashion trooper on a stealth mission,” Givhan writes.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And though Trump’s “adult” children” looked “slightly better” in their white tie than their father did, they looked equally as uncomfortable in Givhan’s view.

In short, Givhan says, President Trump “could have done so much better.”