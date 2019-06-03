President Trump, Queen Elizabeth attend state banquet at Buckingham Palace
The arrival of President Trump, his family and his entourage to London on Monday meant a full day of ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Trump and guests arriving through the East Gallery ahead of the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Prime Minister Theresa May, left, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, followed by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
First lady Melania Trump and Britain's Prince Charles arriving through the East Gallery.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Prince Michael of Kent arriving.
White House Director of Social Media Daniel Scavino Jr., second from left, National Security Advisor John Bolton, White House aide Stephen Miller, third from right, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, second from right, and other White House staff.
President Trump listening as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered her speech.
President Trump delivering his speech as Queen Elizabeth II listened, during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II standing at the banquet.
President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II making a toast.
President Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and guests,during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
