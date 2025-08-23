Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia

Smoke from unknown passenger device forces emergency landing of American Airlines flight to Washington-Dulles

Crew members contained the device before flight 357 diverted to Washington-Dulles airport

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix made an emergency diversion to Washington-Dulles airport Saturday, after smoke was reported coming from a passenger's device.

American Airlines flight 357 landed safely in Washington, D.C., after the device was contained by crew members, according to an airline spokesperson.

Flight 357 was carrying 160 customers and six crew members, according to American.

A worker guides an American Airlines plane to the runway at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The American Airlines plane made an emergency diversion to Washington, D.C.

PASSENGER IN CUSTODY AFTER 'DIRECT THREAT' TO AIRPLANE SHUTS DOWN SEATTLE AIRPORT RUNWAYS

Per procedure, emergency personnel met the aircraft, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear what led to the smoking device.

American Airlines at airport

It is unclear what led to the smoking device, though officials did not note any arrests. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER ENGINE STARTS SMOKING

Customers and crew deplaned normally, the spokesperson said.

No arrests or injuries were confirmed.

Milwaukee, Michigan, USA - July 14, 2014: Tail section of American Airlines 737 airplane. This aircraft was produced by the Boeing company.

The American Airlines flight landed safely in Washington, D.C.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE THAT CAUGHT FIRE HAD ENGINE PARTS INSTALLED INCORRECTLY, NTSB FINDS

"We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destination as quickly as possible," the airline wrote in a statement.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told Fox News Digital there were no impacts on flight operations at Dulles International.

Fox News' Leah Crawley contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.
