Smoke from unknown passenger device forces emergency landing of American Airlines flight to Washington-Dulles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix made an emergency diversion to Washington-Dulles airport Saturday, after smoke was reported coming from a passenger's device.

American Airlines flight 357 landed safely in Washington, D.C., after the device was contained by crew members, according to an airline spokesperson.

Flight 357 was carrying 160 customers and six crew members, according to American.

PASSENGER IN CUSTODY AFTER 'DIRECT THREAT' TO AIRPLANE SHUTS DOWN SEATTLE AIRPORT RUNWAYS

Per procedure, emergency personnel met the aircraft, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear what led to the smoking device.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER ENGINE STARTS SMOKING

Customers and crew deplaned normally, the spokesperson said.

No arrests or injuries were confirmed.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE THAT CAUGHT FIRE HAD ENGINE PARTS INSTALLED INCORRECTLY, NTSB FINDS

"We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destination as quickly as possible," the airline wrote in a statement.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told Fox News Digital there were no impacts on flight operations at Dulles International.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Leah Crawley contributed to this report.