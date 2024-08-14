Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Walz responds to network's vice presidential debate invitation; Vance 'suspects' he will be there

The debate, which would include Republican VP nominee JD Vance, is slated for Oct. 1 on CBS

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published | Updated
close
JD Vance 'strongly' thinks he'll be at CBS debate, but won't do 'fake' debate Video

JD Vance 'strongly' thinks he'll be at CBS debate, but won't do 'fake' debate

 Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance talks about his thoughts on an October debate with Harris running mate Gov. Tim Walz on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The Democratic candidate for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, posted to X on Wednesday agreeing to a debate Oct. 1 on CBS News.

Walz's reply came in response to CBS News listing potential dates in an X post for Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance to debate on the network.

Tim Walz re-posted the graphic, saying "See you on Oct. 1, JD."

FORMER MINNESOTA RESIDENT UNLOADS ON GOV WALZ AFTER MOTHER DIED 'OF LONELINESS' DURING PANDEMIC

Vance responded to the potential debate with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle." 

"Look, Laura, we're certainly going to debate Tim Walz. We just heard about this three hours ago. So we're going to talk to them and figure out when we can debate," Vance said.

"I strongly suspect we're going to be there on Oct. 1, but we're not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don't actually have an audience there, where they don't actually set the parameters in a right way, where you can have a good exchange of ideas," Vance added. 

Tim Walz, JD Vance

Tim Walz is the first to accept debate terms set by CBS News proposed for October 1. (Getty Images)

"In other words, we're not going to run and walk into a fake news media garbage debate," Vance asserted. "We're going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, certainly we'll do it."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to a Harris campaign official, "Harris for President has accepted CBS' invitation to a vice presidential candidate debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up."

According to CBS, four dates were proposed: Sept. 17, Sept, 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

