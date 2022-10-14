Walker v. Warnock: Atlanta voters weigh in on hotly contested US Senate race

Some voters in Atlanta told Fox News they were less than enthusiastic about either of their senate candidates, while others stood firmly in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of his debate with Herschel Walker.

"I think they’re both horrible candidates, obviously," one man, Simon, told Fox News.

But another voter, Al, said the decision between the two men was "pretty easy."

"Herschel Walker was a football player. He's not a politician. Period," Al said.

WALKER, PUSHING BACK AGAINST ALLEGATIONS, SAYS ‘THEY’VE WOKEN A GRIZZLY BEAR'

Warnock, a first term Democrat, and his Republican challenger, Walker, faced off Friday night in Savannah in their only debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The two clashed over abortion and inflation, two issues that have been central in midterm races across the country.

The debate drew tepid interest at a watch party sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign in midtown Atlanta on Friday night, with only a handful of Warnock supporters in attendance.

"Herschel Walker, I think he's ill-suited and ill-prepared for a position like that," Simon told Fox News. "And I'm not convinced about Warnock's candidacy."

"I don't think he's made the impact that was expected of him," he added.

WALKER HAULS IN $12 MILLION THE PAST THREE MONTHS, BUT TRAILS WARNOCK IN FUNDRAISING FIGHT

The Georgia seat is one of the key battleground races in the Senate map and could determine which party holds the majority. Most recent polling ahead of the debate showed Warnock with a slight lead over Walker.

"It's kind of like the presidential election," Kaia said. "You go with whatever evil is best."

WALKER CHARGES WARNOCK’S ‘DEMONIZED’ THE POLICE; EMPHASIZES HIS INDEPENDENCE FROM TRUMP

One woman, who belongs to the church where Warnock serves as a pastor, called the Democrat "honest."

"He always wanted to be for the community, that's all he's about," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker, a former professional football star, has faced criticism recently as he continues to deny a report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion 13 years ago. A vocal pro-choice candidate, Walker has repeatedly called the allegation "a flat-out lie."

The controversy was further heightened after his son from his ex-wife, conservative influencer Christian Walker, tweeted that his father is not a "family man" and accused him of abusive behavior.

"Neither of them are perfect, but I like Raphael Warnock better," Olivia told Fox News. "I've just been seeing a lot of bad stuff about Herschel Walker. Even his own son didn't support him."