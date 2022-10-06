Herschel Walker says he is 'not deterred' after allegations he paid for girlfriend's abortion

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker says that he is "not deterred" and is refusing to back down after allegations broke that he paid for a previous girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Reports surfaced on Monday claiming that Walker, who is pro-life, paid $700 to an ex-girlfriend, who said that the money was used to get an abortion and showed the alleged $575 receipt that was from an abortion clinic. Fox News has not independently confirmed this reporting.

According to the report, the woman provided the outlet with proof of their relationship. Walker supports a total ban on abortions.

When Walker was asked about the claim by Fox News host Sean Hannity, Walker said, "I send money to a lot of people… I believe in being generous."

He also called the allegation a "flat-out lie."

In a statement on Thursday, Walker said that he's not backing down.

"But let me tell you this. I am not deterred. I am not backing down. The stakes are too high. We are going to win this race – and put Georgia first again," Walker said. "Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have hurt Georgia’s families – on everything from safety to groceries to gas. When Senator Warnock took office, he said he would keep us safe. Instead, he’s let criminals out of jail and kept the border open. When he took office, he said he would put our families first – instead he put Joe Biden first."

The White House and Raphael Warnock did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

Walker added that Democrats are "desperate" to make this race about his family.

"They are desperate to make this race about my family – because they don’t want to talk about what Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have done to Georgia families. They are desperate to hold onto power and they are willing to say and do anything," he said.

After reports about the alleged abortion surfaced. Walker's adult son, Christian, said on Twitter that his father isn't a "family man."

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted. "You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

"I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability," Christian Walker added. "But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Herschel Walker responded on Twitter saying that "I LOVE my son no matter what."

His opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D-Ga.), said that the allegations against Walker are "disturbing," according to NBC.

"What we are hearing about my opponent is disturbing. And I think the people of Georgia have a real choice about who they think is ready to represent them in the United States Senate," Warnock said.

Warnock has faced allegations of his own. In 2020, bodycam footage surfaced showing officers responding to a reported domestic dispute, in which Warnock's wife told police he ran over her foot with his car, a claim he denied. Warnock was not charged with any crime.

"I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line," Warnock's wife said. "So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show."

Fox News' Howard Kurtz and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.