Vulnerable House Democrat says he will support Manchin-Schumer spending bill, pointing to its likely passage

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, announced Thursday that he will support the Manchin-Schumer social spending and taxation bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, when the House of Representatives vote on it later this week.

"After reviewing this legislation while speaking with my constituents, local elected officials and community leaders in the 28th district of Texas, I have decided to vote YES on the Inflation Reduction Act," Cuellar said in a press release.

"No bill is perfect. However, compromise, commonsense, and rising above partisan politics to make meaningful and balanced change is our duty as legislators. I look forward to voting for this bill and President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law," he later added.

Cuellar, who is running for re-election in a district considered a "toss-up" by analysts in this year's midterm elections, had stayed quiet on the bill after its passage in the Senate over the weekend, raising questions over whether it would garner enough support to pass through the Democrat-controlled House.

Democrats can only afford to lose a handful of votes in order for the bill to pass, assuming all Republicans vote against it, and a number of party members have already expressed their disappointment over some of its provisions.

Cuellar's support likely eases some Democrats' worries over the bill, however a majority of the far-left "Squad" has yet to make their voting intentions on the legislation known.

Earlier this week, Fox News Digital reached out to each of the most vulnerable House Democrats running for re-election and asked whether they planned to support the bill, including Cuellar, but none of them responded.

The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday.