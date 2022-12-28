Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Polls
Published

Voters want out with the old, in with the new for presidential candidates in 2024 election: poll

Voters appear to want someone younger and fresher to run in the 2024 presidential race

Sophia Slacik
By Sophia Slacik | Fox News
close
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class Video

Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class

Stan Greenberg, the senior pollster to President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and others, says that Democrats need to focus on the economy and find new leaders to win beyond the 2022 midterm elections.

According to a new poll, Americans want someone younger and new to the White House in the 2024 presidential race, which could be trouble for the nation's oldest-serving president and for former President Donald Trump, the only declared Republican candidate to date.

A Wednesday poll from Suffolk University/USA Today shows that a majority of Americans consider 51 to 65 years old to be the ideal age for the country's next president, preferring someone other than President Biden or former President Trump as candidates.

The poll found that over two-thirds of Americans do not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, with 67 percent of respondents objecting to Biden seeking a second term.

BIDEN'S YEAR OF FORGETTING, GOING THE WRONG WAY AND SAYING THE WRONG THING

President Biden is seen leaving the White House on Tuesday to spend the New Year's holiday in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

President Biden is seen leaving the White House on Tuesday to spend the New Year's holiday in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Anna Moneymaker)

Biden, who has indicated he will seek a second term throughout the year, turned 80 in November and is the oldest-serving president to sit in the Oval Office. If re-elected in 2024, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term. 

The president told reporters after Election Day last month that he will make a final determination on his re-election bid "early next year" in 2023.

"I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?" Biden said in an MSNBC interview leading up to Election Day.

An almost equal share of voters in the Suffolk poll did not want Trump to seek a second term in the White House, with 69 percent of respondents disapproving of a re-run from the former president. Trump recently announced his third run for the White House at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, shortly after the midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022. (Joe Raedle)

DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION RUN FOR PRESIDENT

The poll also found that a majority of Americans don't care about the gender of the next president. Roughly 55 percent of respondents indicated no gender preference when picking a preferred presidential candidate. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll was conducted Dec. 7-11, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Sophia Slacik is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics