Democrats split on whether Biden's age makes him too old for White House or the 'Tom Brady’ of politics

Democrats are split on the issue of President Biden's age, even as many of them say it is time for the 80-year-old to step aside, according to a Monday report.

Biden's age was thrust into the spotlight Sunday as the 46th president celebrated his 80th birthday. While many Democrats are hoping Biden steps down after finishing his term in 2024, the White House still insists he intends to run. One Democrat even compared him to NFL superstar Tom Brady, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Tom Brady won a Super Bowl when he was like 43," Larry Drake, chair of New Hampshire’s Rockingham County Democrats, told WSJ. "I think we have to reassess our views of aging and all that."

Rep. Jaun Vargas, D-Calif., echoed Drake's sentiment, saying to the outlet, "I gotta tell you, I think he’s all there."

Not all Democrats were so charitable, however, pointing to Biden's numerous gaffes and instances where he appears to lose his train of thought.

"You can see the differences between how he used to be and how he is now," Liano Sharon, a Democratic National Committee delegate told WSJ, adding that Biden has "lost a step."

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., also says it is time for Biden to gracefully retire.

"I think he’s done a wonderful job of being the bridge that he promised to be," Phillips told the outlet. "The issue is that it is just time for a new generation of leaders to participate."

Biden admitted in October that questions about his age are "totally legitimate."

"I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I – don’t have the same pace?" Biden said in an interview with MSNBC.

Biden is the oldest person ever to hold the office of president, and he will be nearly 82 on Election Day in 2024.