Voter registration deadlines for each state

With the midterm elections less than one month away, it might be too late for some Americans to register to vote.

Although some states allow residents to sign up to vote on Election Day —Tues., Nov. 6, the deadline to register has already passed in several states.

Read on for a look at voter registration deadlines by state, based on federal and state data. And for more information on how to determine if you’re registered to vote, click here.

Alabama: The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before Election Day, or Oct. 22.

Alaska: The deadline to register to vote is 30 days before Election Day, or Oct. 7. Registrations submitted by mail need to be postmarked by Oct. 7.

Arizona: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Arkansas: The deadline to register to vote is 30 days before Election Day, or Oct. 7.

California: The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before Election Day, or Oct. 22. If the deadline has passed, California residents can “conditionally register” at county elections offices. The ballot will then be counted once the registration is verified.

Colorado: The deadline to register online or by mail is eight days before Election Day, or Oct. 29. However, people can register in person on Election Day.

Connecticut: The deadline to register to vote is seven days before Election Day, or Oct. 30. However, eligible people are still able to register and vote on Election Day in The Constitution State.

Delaware: The deadline to register to vote is the fourth Saturday before a primary or general election, or Oct 13 this year. However, the deadline for service members and citizens not living in the U.S. is Oct. 22.

District of Columbia: People can register to vote as late as Election Day with proof of residency. However, the deadline to register to vote by mail is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16.

Florida: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Georgia: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Hawaii: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. However, those who miss the deadline are still able to register and vote at designated “early walk-in voting” locations throughout the state.

Idaho: The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is 25 days before Election Day, or Oct. 12. However, those who miss the deadline can still register and vote on Election Day as long as they have a valid photo ID and proof of residence.

Illinois: The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9 However, there is a grace period for online voter registration until Oct. 21. Illinois residents are also able to register and vote on Election Day at a particular location, typically a local election office.

Indiana: The deadline to register to vote is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9. Some military personnel may have an extended voter registration deadline, according to the Indiana secretary of state’s office.

Iowa: The deadline to register to vote online is 10 days before Election Day, or Oct. 27. By mail, the deadline is 15 days before Election Day, or Oct. 22. Iowans can also register and vote on Election Day with a photo ID and proof of residence.

Kansas: The deadline to register to vote is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16.

Kentucky: The deadline to register to vote is 29 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9.

Louisiana: The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 16. For those hoping to register in person or by mail, the deadline is Oct. 9.

Maine: The deadline to register to vote by mail is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16. While there is no online voter registration system in Maine, residents can vote in person up to Election Day.

Maryland: The deadline to register to vote is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16. Residents are also able to register in-person during the early voting period with either a valid: MVA-issued license, ID card, change of address card, paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government documents that includes a name and address of the person registering to vote.

Early voting takes place from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Massachusetts: The deadline to register to vote is 20 days before Election Day, or Oct. 17.

Michigan: The deadline to register to vote either in person or by mail is or Oct. 9. In Michigan, there is not an online voter registration system.

Minnesota: The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16. However, residents can register and vote on Election Day with proof of residence.

Mississippi: The deadline to register to vote in person is Oct. 8. However, registrations sent by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 9. There is not an option to register online in Mississippi.

Missouri: The deadline to register to vote is the fourth Wednesday before Election Day, or Oct. 10.

Montana: The deadline to register to vote is Oct 9. However, residents can sign up to vote at county election offices beginning on Oct. 10 through Election Day.

Nebraska: Voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 19. This is also the last day Nebraskans can register online to vote. The deadline to register to vote in-person is Oct. 26.

Nevada: The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 9. The final day to register to vote in-person is Oct. 16, and the last day to register to vote online is Oct. 18.

New Hampshire: The deadline to register to vote by mail is 10 days before Election Day, or Oct 27. However, people can register and vote on Election Day in The Granite State.

New Jersey: The deadline to register to vote is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16.

New Mexico: The deadline to register to vote is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9.

New York: The deadline to register to vote is 25 days before Election Day, or Oct. 12. However, registrations received by mail must be received by Oct. 17.

North Carolina: The deadline to register to vote is 25 days before Election Day, or Oct. 12. However, people can register and vote during the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. (Note: The voter registration deadline has been extended to Oct. 15 in 28 counties due to Hurricane Florence.)

North Dakota: In North Dakota, registration is not required to vote, but residents must bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency to cast a ballot.

Ohio: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Oklahoma: The deadline to register to vote is 25 days before Election Day, or Oct. 12.

Oregon: The deadline to register to vote is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16.

Pennsylvania: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Rhode Island: The deadline to register to vote is 30 days before Election Day, or Oct. 7.

South Carolina: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. The deadline was extended this year due to Hurricane Florence.

South Dakota: The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before Election Day, or Oct. 22.

Tennessee: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Texas: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Registering online is not an option in Texas.

Utah: The deadline to register in person or online is seven days before the election, or Oct. 30. The deadline to register by mail is 30 days before the election.

Vermont: The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or online is Election Day.

Virginia: The deadline to register to vote is 22 days before Election Day, or Oct. 15.

Washington: The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is 22 days before Election Day, or Oct. 8. However, residents can still vote in person up to Oct. 29.

West Virginia: The deadline to register to vote is 21 days before Election Day, or Oct. 16.

Wisconsin: The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is 20 days before Election Day, or Oct. 17. People can register and vote on Election Day at appropriate polling places.

Wyoming: Voter registration by mail closes two weeks before Election Day. However, Wyoming residents can still register and vote on Election Day.