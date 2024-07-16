Vivek Ramaswamy floated as possible Senate replacement for JD Vance in Ohio

After former President Trump revealed his choice of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, for his running mate in the November election, speculation quickly began over who might take Vance's place in the Senate.

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and isn't up for re-election until 2028. However, if he and Trump win, and he takes the role of vice president, Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, will be charged with appointing a replacement.

"Who else wants JD Vance’s Senate seat to be filled by @VivekGRamaswamy?" asked Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in a post on X.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump in the primary race, is a resident of Ohio.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Ramaswamy said, "I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump."

"The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country," he continued.

However, getting DeWine to appoint Ramaswamy could prove difficult, as he is a more moderate Republican governor to Ramswamy's "America-First" brand of conservatism.

DeWine's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, Ramaswamy applauded the choice of Vance as Trump's running mate.

"I think he’s going to attract a lot of people who are hungry for economic mobility in the country, and I think he’s even going to attract a lot of people who aren’t traditional Republicans," he said.

