POLITICS

Vivek Ramaswamy floated as possible Senate replacement for JD Vance in Ohio

Ramaswamy was also being speculated as a potential Trump running mate before Vance was announced

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
After former President Trump revealed his choice of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, for his running mate in the November election, speculation quickly began over who might take Vance's place in the Senate. 

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and isn't up for re-election until 2028. However, if he and Trump win, and he takes the role of vice president, Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, will be charged with appointing a replacement. 

KAMALA HARRIS CONGRATULATES JD VANCE, HOPES 'THAT THE TWO CAN MEET' AT VP DEBATE

"Who else wants JD Vance’s Senate seat to be filled by @VivekGRamaswamy?" asked Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in a post on X. 

Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump in the primary race, is a resident of Ohio. 

WHAT TRUMP-VANCE TICKET MEANS FOR MITCH MCCONNELL'S UKRAINE AID CRUSADE

Ramaswamy-Buzzfeed

Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump in the primary race, is a resident of Ohio.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Ramaswamy said, "I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump."

TRUMP PICKS JD VANCE AS RUNNING MATE AS HE BECOMES GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks with the AP

DeWine will be charged with appointing a senator if Vance becomes vice president.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country," he continued. 

However, getting DeWine to appoint Ramaswamy could prove difficult, as he is a more moderate Republican governor to Ramswamy's "America-First" brand of conservatism. 

TRUMP CELEBRATES 'MIRACLE' SURVIVAL, EXPLAINS WHY HE ASKED ABOUT HIS SHOES

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy ran for the Republican nomination for president. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DeWine's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital. 

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, Ramaswamy applauded the choice of Vance as Trump's running mate. 

"I think he’s going to attract a lot of people who are hungry for economic mobility in the country, and I think he’s even going to attract a lot of people who aren’t traditional Republicans," he said.

