What Trump-Vance ticket means for Mitch McConnell's Ukraine aid crusade

Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance has complained of 'shockingly little accountability' with U.S. military aid to Ukraine

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Former President Trump's choice of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate in the November election could make Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's mission to shore up support for Ukraine in the Republican Party more difficult. 

The Ohio senator has been a vocal critic of the various foreign aid packages, which included assistance for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. "The problem in Ukraine … is that there’s no clear end point," he previously remarked, echoing a complaint of other Republicans about the status of the conflict. 

Vance has further questioned the continued aid to Ukraine over a lack of oversight, even introducing legislation to better monitor it. "The United States has sent tens of billions worth of military aid to Ukraine with shockingly little accountability for where those resources have gone," he said in a statement at the time. 

Mitch McConnell, JD Vance in left-right split

JD Vance's selection as Trump's running mate could pose a problem for McConnell's crusade for Ukraine support.  (Getty Images)

"For example, we know that over half the weapons subject to enhanced end-use monitoring we’ve sent have not been tracked according to DOD standards. This is totally unacceptable. My legislation would require the Biden administration to maintain much higher standards of tracking the weapons we send overseas. If they can’t maintain those standards, they lose their authority to send weapons in the first place," he added. 

Sen. JD Vance with wife Usha Vance, left, on GOP convention floor

U.S. Sen. JD Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This past spring, the Ohio Republican voted against the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific, which ultimately passed. 

On the other hand, McConnell has made support for Ukraine his priority going forward. The Kentucky senator announced he would be stepping down as leader of the upper chamber's Republicans in February, but he will remain in Congress. 

closeup shot of Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has long been an opponent of Russian geopolitical machinations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

He previously noted he planned to put "the main part of my focus in the coming years" on pushing back on Russia in Ukraine. He referred to the war as "a worldwide problem for democracies." 

In an interview last week, McConnell claimed to be seeing improvement in his party on the issue of supporting Ukraine and demonstrating leadership on the world stage. "Reagan would turn over in his grave if he thought we were not willing to stand up for people fighting for their independence — particularly against the Russians," he claimed

Ukraine President Zelenskyy in closeup shot, Ukraine flag behind him

Ukraine President Zelenskyy holding his hands up with a Ukraine flag in the background (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Despite the clear foreign policy differences between McConnell and Vance, the Senate Minority Leader applauded Trump on his choice of vice presidential nominee on Monday. "Senator JD Vance is a fierce advocate for the president’s policies and is the obvious pick for President Trump. He’ll make a strong case on the campaign trail on why we need to turn the page on the disastrous policies of the Biden administration," read a tweet from the Kentucky senator's campaign account. 

Trump hasn't been entirely forthcoming about what he would do to address the war between Ukraine and Russia, often claiming he would quickly be able to end the conflict. "If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours," he once said

